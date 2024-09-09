TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan calls for urgent OIC meeting over Israeli attacks on Jerusalem
Erdogan criticised the OIC for its indifference to the increasing agression against Jerusalem, emphasising that the organisation’s primary duty is to defend this cause.
Erdogan calls for urgent OIC meeting over Israeli attacks on Jerusalem
Regarding the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli forces, President Erdogan vowed to seek justice. / Photo: AA
September 9, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an urgent leadership-level meeting to address the escalating attacks on Jerusalem.

President Erdogan said the Israeli government is seeking to expand its invasion and occupation policies to include the Al Aqsa Mosque, which is significant to Muslims as their first Qibla.

"It is unthinkable that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, whose duty is to defend the cause of Al Quds, would remain indifferent to these attacks that are becoming more and more reckless day by day," Erdogan said after presidential cabinet meeting on Monday.

Erdogan emphasised the need for immediate action, asserting: "It (OIC) is urgent that it convenes at the leadership level without delay and that the Islamic world demonstrates its firm stance."

"We will take every legal step"

Regarding the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli forces, President Erdogan vowed to seek justice.

"We will take every legal step to ensure that Aysenur Ezgi's blood is not left unavenged, and we will continue our fight against Israel at the highest level by applying to the Court of Justice," he declared.

Eygi was shot dead by Israeli forces on Friday during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita in the Nablus district of the occupied West Bank.

He also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, stating, "As a nation that made history with the epic of resistance against the imperialist powers of the time during the War of Independence, we stand with our Palestinian brothers."

RelatedHundreds pay farewell to Turkish-American activist killed by Israel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us