Australia has urged Israel to accept the UN Security Council-backed ceasefire deal in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

"A ceasefire in Gaza is desperately needed now," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on X on Tuesday, as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza has climbed to more than 41,000 since last Oct. 7.

Wong said she spoke to her Israeli counterpart Israel Katz on Monday night to reiterate Australia’s view that "parties must agree to the UNSC-backed deal" for the protection of civilians, the release of hostages, to enable more aid, and prevent regional escalation.

The Israeli war on Gaza, following an operation by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, nears one year with indiscriminate bombing of the coastal enclave by Tel Aviv.

However, any effort to establish a ceasefire in Gaza has failed.

The top Australian diplomat said that during her phone conversations with her counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Jordan last week, they "agreed (that) a ceasefire in Gaza was key to protecting civilians, securing the release of hostages and reducing tensions across the region."

"Australia will continue to work with countries of influence to press for peace," said Wong.

'The only way'

She also expressed Australia's "deep concern with the escalation of violence" in the occupied West Bank and the inflammatory actions of far-right Israeli ministers.

"Ongoing illegal settlement activity and settler violence undermines the prospects of a just and enduring peace," she told the Israeli counterpart.

Wong also recalled that Canberra imposed sanctions on Israeli extremists and “will deny anyone identified as an extremist settler a visa to travel to Australia.”

She said: "Two-state solution remains the only way to achieve long-term security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

According to the Palestinian government’s Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, since Oct. 7, 2023, illegal Israeli settlers have killed 19 Palestinians, injured more than 785 others, and displaced 28 Palestinian Bedouin communities.

In May 2023, the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem revealed a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to expel Palestinian shepherds and civilians from their land in the occupied West Bank in coordination with illegal settlers describing it as part of the "Israeli apartheid system."

According to Israeli estimates, over 720,000 settlers live in illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The Israeli settlements are considered illegal under international law.