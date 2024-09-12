Billions of dollars will be needed to rebuild Gaza when the Israeli mass slaughter in the blockaded enclave ends, according to assessments from the United Nations.

Here is a breakdown of the destruction in Gaza caused by Israel, its warmongering leaders and the lethal weapons supplied by US to Tel Aviv.

How long will it take to clear the rubble?

The United Nations has warned that removing 40 million tonnes of rubble left in the aftermath of Israel's bombardment could take 15 years and cost between $500-600 million.

The debris is believed to be contaminated with asbestos and likely holds flesh and bones of thousands of Palestinians. The Palestinian officials estimate that 10,000 bodies are buried under the rubble of the bombed homes.

Israel has killed at least 41,000 Palestinians and wounded another 100,000. But analysts and studies say this is a conservative estimate and the likely Palestinian death toll is nearly 200,000 or more.

How many homes have been destroyed?

Rebuilding Gaza's shattered homes will take at least until 2040 but could drag on for many decades, according to a UN report released in May.

Palestinian data shows that about 80,000 homes have been destroyed in the carnage.

According to the United Nations, at least 1.9 million people across the blockaded enclave are internally displaced, including some uprooted more than ten times.

The pre-war population was 2.4 million.

What is the infrastructure damage?

The estimated damage to infrastructure totals $18.5 billion, affecting residential buildings, commerce, industry, and essential services such as education, health, and energy, a UN-World Bank report said.

Gaza City has lost nearly all its water production capacity, with 88 percent of its water wells and 100 percent of its desalination plants damaged or destroyed, Oxfam said in a recent report.

How will Gaza feed itself?

More than half of Gaza's agricultural land, crucial for feeding the war-ravaged territory's hungry population, has been degraded by the carnage, satellite images analysed by the United Nations show.

The data reveals a rise in the destruction of orchards, field crops and vegetables in the Palestinian enclave, where hunger is widespread after 11 months of Israeli bombardment.

What about schools, universities and religious buildings?

A report from the Gaza Government Media Office in August enumerated the damage to public facilities. The Israeli carnage has led to the destruction of 200 government facilities, 122 schools and universities, 610 mosques, and three churches.

Amnesty International's Crisis Evidence Lab has highlighted the extent of destruction along Gaza's eastern boundary.

As of May 2024, over 90 percent of the buildings in this area, including more than 3,500 structures, were either destroyed or severely damaged.