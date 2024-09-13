WORLD
Pope urges US Catholics to choose 'lesser evil' between Harris and Trump
Pope Francis slams both presidential candidates, saying "whether it is the one who is chasing away migrants, or the one who that kills children... both are against life."
Pope's remarks come following an arduous 12-day tour through Southeast Asia and Oceania. / Photo: AFP
September 13, 2024

Pope Francis has criticised both former US president Donald Trump over his plan to deport millions of immigrants and Vice President Kamala Harris over her stance supporting abortion.

Asked on Friday about the US presidential election on his flight back to Rome from Singapore, the Pope said not welcoming migrants is a "grave" sin, and likened having an abortion to an "assassination".

He said US Catholics would have to "choose the lesser evil" when they vote in November, without elaborating.

Francis was speaking in a press conference with journalists after a demanding 12-day tour across Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Although the pope did not use Trump and Harris' names, he referred specifically to their policies and their genders.

Despite criticising both candidates, he said Catholics should vote.

"Not voting is ugly," the 87-year-old pontiff said. "It is not good. You must vote."

"You must choose the lesser evil," he said. "Who is the lesser evil? That lady, or that gentleman? I don't know. Everyone, in conscience, (has to) think and do this."

'Against life'

American Catholics, numbering roughly 52 million nationwide, are often seen as crucial swing voters. In some battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, more than 20 percent of adults are Catholic.

Francis, leader of about 1.4 billion Catholics globally, is usually careful about weighing in on national political elections.

But he frequently criticises abortion, which is forbidden by Christian teaching, in sharp terms. He has also previously criticised Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric.

On Friday, Francis said both candidates' policies are "against life".

"Whether it is the one who is chasing away migrants, or the one who that kills children," said the pope. "Both are against life."

The pope called immigration "a right," citing Bible passages that call orphans, widows and foreigners three kinds of people that society must care for.

"Not giving welcome to migrants is a sin," said the pope. "It is grave."

Francis said abortion "is killing a human being". He said there could be no excuses for an abortion. "It is an assassination," he said. "On these things we must speak clearly. No 'but' or 'however'."

SOURCE:Reuters
