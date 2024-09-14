Turkish Presidency's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun calls on the US to investigate Israel's killing of activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a dual Turkish-American citizen.

"Israel targeted her to silence those who raise their voices against its brutal oppression of the Palestinian people." Altun said on his official X account.

Stating that Türkiye already launched an investigation into Israel's killing of Aysenur, Altun also noted, "We call for an international investigation. Since Aysenur was a dual Turkish-American citizen, the US must do the same and pressure the Israeli authorities for answers and full accountability. "

"The international community must end its habit of looking the other way when Israel has been committing countless crimes, ethnic cleansing and genocide. Aysenur’s martyrdom is the latest example where Israel tries to get away with impunity. It is way past time for Israeli accountability. "

"Those beautiful souls like Aysenur who cannot stand the sight of oppression will go down in history as the true heroes who fought for justice. We salute their sacrifice and honor their memory from the bottom of our hearts."

Eygi was killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank last week as she was peacefully observing a protest against illegal Jewish settlements in Beita, Nablus.

An initial examination performed at the Forensic Medicine Institute of An Najah National University in Nablus confirmed that she was killed by a sniper's bullet specifically targeting her head. Her body was returned to Türkiye on Friday for an autopsy and burial. Initial findings from her autopsy, conducted at the Izmir Forensic Medicine Institute, revealed a head injury caused by a gunshot wound to the lower ear.

The cause of death was recorded as "skull fracture, brain haemorrhage, and brain tissue damage." It was confirmed that there was a bullet entry wound in her head, but no exit wound. Metallic fragments found in the head were sampled for ballistic analysis. The institution’s examination is ongoing. Eyewitnesses reported that Eygi was in an olive grove, away from the main protest area, when she was fatally shot.

According to the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), the Palestinian-led anti-occupation group that Eygi was with, she was "deliberately targeted" by the Israeli sniper.

Jonathan Pollack, an eyewitness to the murder and an Israeli activist who has participated in protests against the illegal settlements, said the soldier who shot Eygi "had a clear line of sight to her."

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Eygi's killing is "a direct outcome of the implementation of the instructions" of Israeli politicians to kill Palestinians and solidarity activists. The ministry held the Israeli government fully responsible for the crime which confirmed its predetermined plans to escalate the situation to cover its colonial projects across the occupied Palestinian territories.