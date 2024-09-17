CLIMATE
Ecuador to implement nationwide blackout due to severe drought
Facing its worst drought in 61 years, the country will impose nightly eight-hour blackouts and introduce teleworking in the public sector to manage the strain on hydroelectric plants and conserve energy.
The drought affects the reservoirs of several hydroelectric plants , which are the nation's main source of power. / Photo: Reuters
September 17, 2024

Ecuador will implement nationwide nighttime blackouts and teleworking in the public sector as the worst drought in decades threatens the country's hydroelectric plants, the government announced.

The measures, which will be implemented from Thursday, are due "to the worst drought in the last 61 years and aim to responsibly manage the control of our electrical system," a presidential statement said on Tuesday.

A nightly eight-hour power cut from 10:00 pm will be imposed next week from Monday to Thursday due to the drought affecting the reservoirs of several hydroelectric plants, which are the nation's main source of power.

"The established cut-off time has been chosen with the aim of generating the least possible impact on productive activities and the working day," the presidency said.

Teleworking would also be implemented in the public sector on Thursday and Friday of this week and next, it added.

The government had already announced a general blackout lasting eight hours from 10:00 pm this Wednesday for "preventive maintenance" on the energy transmission system.

Interior Minister Monica Palencia said it would be accompanied by a curfew as a security measure in the South American country, which is plagued by gang violence.

Ecuador imposed electricity rationing of up to 13 hours a day in April due to the drought.

The country faces an energy deficit of about 1,000 megawatts, of which at least 100 MW will be covered by a thermal-power-generating barge hired by the government.

