Bosniaks in Montenegro’s Sandzak Region Keep Their Ottoman Traditions Alive
Across the Balkans often goes to the parts of the region that are underreported and speak to communities living there to help you understand this part of Europe better. This week we went to Montenegro's part of Sandzak. During the Ottoman era in the Balkans, the region Sandzak was an important administrative district due to its strategic location and mixed population. Today, it is located in southwestern Serbia and the eastern part of Montenegro. It is mostly populated by Bosniaks. Once an important trading route and a prominent hub to Ottomans, Sandzak is now - often perceived as underdeveloped and people, mostly younger generations tend to leave the area. But some are still keeping the traditions alive. Mirjana Miladinovic attended a wedding ceremony in Plav to show us the significance of these traditions to the people whose roots trace back to this part of the region. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
September 18, 2024
By Zulal Sema
