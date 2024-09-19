In a remarkable medical feat, a team of 60 doctors in Ankara worked 14 hours in a surgical room to successfully separate 11-month-old conjoined twins Mirha and Minal.

The twin girls, born in Pakistan with their heads joined together, were facing a bleak future.

After struggling to find a way to help the little girls in Pakistan, their family pleaded with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for help. That set in motion an extraordinary journey of hope.

The family’s quest for a miracle began when they contacted renowned London-based pediatric neurosurgeon Dr Owase Jeelani for advice.

After reviewing the girls' medical reports and photos, Jeelani saw potential for safely separating the twins, but the cost of the procedure in the UK was prohibitive.

Moved by the family's situation, Jeelani reached out to President Erdogan, who responded immediately, ensuring the twins’ treatment was carried out in Türkiye.

The journey

In May, Mirha and Minal arrived in Ankara and were admitted to Bilkent City Hospital under close medical supervision.

The separation surgery, a highly complex and delicate procedure, was carried out in two stages. Led by Jeelani, alongside Turkish surgeons Dr Harun Demirci and Dr Hasan Murat Ergani, the medical team embarked on one of the most challenging operations of their careers.

On July 19, the final 14-hour surgery successfully separated the girls, whose skulls had been fused since birth.

Dr. Aziz Ahmet Surel, the hospital's coordinating chief physician, highlighted the international collaboration involved, describing it as a "successful transfer of knowledge and expertise" between Turkish and British teams.

The significance of the surgery, he said, was felt by all. "Seeing the healthy, smiling faces of the babies now, compared to their conjoined state when they first arrived, is an indescribable joy."

Dr Namik Yasar Ozbek, head of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, echoed this sentiment, praising the extensive teamwork required to give the twins a new life.

“The babies had issues with sitting and hand movements due to their conjoined condition. But after surgery, with the help of neurologists, physical therapists, and neurodevelopmental specialists, these issues were resolved. Now, they’re gaining head control and beginning to use their hands and arms. In 10 days, they’ll celebrate their first birthdays separately,” Ozbek said.

'One of the most memorable moments of my life'

Reconstructive surgeon Dr Hasan Murat Ergani detailed the meticulous planning required for the procedure, which began with a balloon tissue expansion surgery to ensure there was enough tissue to cover the girls' brains after separation.

"We placed a material in their heads to gradually expand the tissue over two months," he explained. "When we successfully separated them, the entire medical team applauded. It was one of the most memorable moments of my life."

For Mirha and Minal, however, the adjustment to their new reality wasn’t immediate. Dr Demirci recalled how the twins initially struggled with being apart.

“They were uncomfortable, so we kept them together in the same room and bed for a while. Eventually, they adapted. Their health is now very good, and we expect to discharge them in two to three weeks, with regular follow-ups to monitor their brain and bone development.”

'Life-changing experience'

For the girls' parents, Rehan Ali and Nazia Parveen, the experience has been life-changing. Overwhelmed with gratitude, they expressed their profound thanks to President Erdogan, Dr Jeelani, and the entire medical team.

"We are so happy and indebted to everyone who contributed. We hope to meet President Erdogan personally to thank him," Ali said.

Reflecting on the bigger picture, Dr Jeelani shared his thoughts on the global effort that brought the twins’ story to a happy ending.

“This isn’t just about Mirha and Minal. It’s about how the world should work—when children need help, the whole world comes together. This was a beautiful example of that unity,” he said.

"A big, big thank you to Türkiye, to the Ministry of Health, and to every doctor, nurse, and professional involved. This is how we should be doing things."