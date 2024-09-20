Jubilant young men rolled on the Presidential bed while some wandered around and took selfies. Many roamed the once-guarded hallway, and others sat in groups in the presidential palace's garden.

These were the scenes from July 23, 2022, hours after Sri Lankans overran the presidential palace, forcing the then-leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee.

Months of protests had led to exit from power and eventual escape from the country.

Days later, Sri Lanka’s parliament replaced him with Ranil Wickremesinghe, which protesters decried as a victory for the status quo.

In 2019, Gotabaya Rajapaksa was nominated as the presidential candidate for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), a party started by his brother Basil.

Many Sri Lankans were frustrated with former Prime Minister Maithripala Sirisena's government’s failure to handle the debt crisis, political instability, and the 2019 Easter terror attacks.

Rajapaksa promised progress, stability, and security, and he was elected president in November in a vote that was divided mainly along ethnic and religious lines.

Shortly after taking office, Gotabaya appointed his brother Mahinda as prime minister.

But the economy collapsed due to the government's inability to service the international debt, Jehan Perera, Executive Director, National Peace Council of Sri Lanka, tells TRT World.

The country struggled with a foreign exchange crisis and a complete block on imports, including fuel and medicines. The growing frustration led to street protests, and Gotabaya was forced out of office in 2022.

But although the government had resigned, parliament remained in place, Perera explained.

"So the parliament majority elected Ranil Wickremesinghe as president for the remainder (2.5 years) of the presidential term."

Wickremesinghe is a Sri Lankan political elite. He was first appointed prime minister from 1993-1994. He was again in office from 2001 to 2004. In January 2015, he was appointed as the Prime Minister of the coalition government after the election of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Wickremesinghe immediately took steps to counter the protesters.

Hours after his inauguration, the military was sent in to quell the protests.

Thousands of soldiers combed the sites of protests, dispersing crowds and dismantling tents. Those who stormed the presidential palace were all jailed.

President Wickremesinghe appointed a new government using the members of the parliamentary majority party, SLPP, which was formed and dominated by the Rajapaksa family.

During his term, Wickremesinghe's government stabilised the economy, negotiated an agreement with the IMF and restored law and order.

“However, the bottom line remains that the economy has shrunk by more than 10 percent from what it was and prices are high and the poverty level has doubled from 13 to 26 percent,” Perera added.

So now, two years on, has the Rajapaksa family's political charm faded? Maybe not.

Namal Rajapaksa, son of Mahinda Rajapaksa, is entering the race for the presidential election scheduled for September 21 (Saturday).

His father, Mahinda Rajapaksa, is credited with defeating the armed Tamil separatist movement in 2009 and has pledged to ease the tax burden on Sri Lankans and build a strong economy.

"In a surprise decision, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), which is headed by the Rajapaksas, decided not to support President Wickremesinghe at the election," Perera told TRT World.

"It is rumoured that they wanted Namal to be appointed to a high position in the government if Wickremesinghe won. But Wickremesinghe did not agree. So the SLPP nominated Namal to be their presidential candidate."

A tough contest is expected between frontrunners Wickremesinghe, and two candidates Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who leads two parties the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and left-leaning National People’s Power (NPP) coalition and Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party for the coveted office, with analysts saying the race will be tight.

Recent polls show Dissanayake is in a slight lead.

"They both promise change—catching the corrupt who brought down the economy and also restoring the economy with more protection for the poor", Perera said.