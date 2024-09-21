WORLD
Biden welcomes leaders of Australia, India, and Japan for Quad talks
China, Taiwan, disputed South China Sea are expected to feature heavily in the discussions of four leaders when they meet in Biden's Wilmington hometown.
September 21, 2024

US President Joe Biden has hosted Australia's prime minister at his Delaware home, at the start of a weekend summit with the so-called Quad group he has pushed as a counterweight to China.

Biden chose his hometown of Wilmington for a summit of leaders from Australia, India and Japan — the last of his presidency after he dropped out of the 2024 election against Donald Trump and handed the Democratic campaign reins to Kamala Harris.

After a one-on-one meeting at his property with Australia's Anthony Albanese on Friday night, he will welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday.

Biden will then host an "intimate" dinner and full four-way summit that day at his former high school in the city.

"This will be President Biden's first time hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington as president — a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad Leaders," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Vice President Harris will not be attending, the White House said.

Emphasis oninternational alliances

The Quad grouping dates back to 2007, but Biden has strongly pushed it as part of an emphasis on international alliances.

China is expected to feature heavily in their discussions amid tensions with Beijing, particularly a series of recent confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the disputed South China Sea.

Also on the agenda: stepped-up security cooperation in the Indian Ocean and progress to track fishing fleets operating in the waters of the Asia-Pacific, most of which were Chinese.

A joint statement was expected to include stronger language than during previous meetings about the South China Sea and about North Korea's threats, officials said.

India is set to host the next Quad summit in 2025.

Biden is famously proud of his home in Wilmington, around 176 kilometres from Washington, and he frequently spends weekends there away from the confines of the White House.

SOURCE:AFP
