TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRNC president flies to New York, seeks UN support to end isolation
Ersin Tatar and the UN chief are set to discuss direct flights to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, trade, international engagement, and the lifting of the embargo.
TRNC president flies to New York, seeks UN support to end isolation
Ersin Tatar says he would continue efforts to gain international recognition for Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. / Photo: AA
September 22, 2024

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar flew to New York on Saturday for talks with UN officials, aiming to secure support for ending the international isolation of Turkish Cypriots.

Tatar is set to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss demands for direct flights, trade, international contact and the lifting of an embargo on the Turkish Cypriot community, according to a statement from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Presidency.

The visit follows a six-month assessment by Angela Holguin, the UN chief's personal representative, who recently concluded a fact-finding mission to the island.

RelatedTürkiye demands end to 'inhumane isolation' of Turkish Cypriots

Tatar also rejected calls from Greek Prime Minister Kiryakos Mitsotakis to resume negotiations in Crans Montana, referring to failed talks in 2017 in the Swiss municipality.

He warned that the talks could jeopardise Turkish Cypriot sovereignty and Türkiye's role as a guarantor power.

"We will not sit at the table until the equal status and sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriots are recognised," Tatar stated.

He said he would continue efforts to gain international recognition for Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus during his visit.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us