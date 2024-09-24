BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Dutch giant AkzoNobel, maker of Dulux paint, cuts 2,000 jobs globally
Amsterdam-based firm has turned in three consecutive quarters of growth but the industry has suffered from rising raw material costs and a slowing global economy.
Dutch giant AkzoNobel, maker of Dulux paint, cuts 2,000 jobs globally
The cost-cutting measures are expected to be finalised by the end of next year, said the Amsterdam-based firm. / Photo: AP Archive
September 24, 2024

AkzoNobel, the world's leading paintmaker and manufacturer of Dulux paint, said that it was cutting 2,000 jobs globally, more than five percent of its workforce, as it strives to cut costs.

Chief Executive Greg Poux-Guillaume said the job losses would allow the Dutch company to "become more agile in volatile markets and offset headwinds such as rising labour cost."

AkzoNobel has turned in three consecutive quarters of growth but the industry has suffered from rising raw material costs and a slowing global economy.

The firm employed 35,200 people in more than 150 countries at the end of last year, according to its most recent annual report.

The job-cutting plan aims to reduce cost and enhance efficiency, said Poux-Guillaume, adding it would "accelerate decision-making, and streamline... management structure."

The cost-cutting measures are expected to be finalised by the end of next year, said the Amsterdam-based firm.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us