UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that impunity, inequality and uncertainty are creating an “unsustainable world" where a growing number of countries believe they should have a “get out of jail free” card.

“We can't go on like this,” he said on Tuesday.

Guterres is speaking as the General Assembly’s annual debate among presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and other leaders begins.

World leaders have opened their annual meeting at the UN General Assembly under the shadow of increasing global divisions, Israel's war in Gaza, the Ukraine-Russia war, the Sudan civil war and now rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

He told the leaders that Lebanon is "at the brink" and warned against allowing the country to turn into "another Gaza," a day after Israeli strikes killed more than 550 people, including 50 children, there.

"Gaza is a non-stop nightmare that threatens to take the entire region with it. Look no further than Lebanon," Guterres said at the opening of the annual gathering.

"We should all be alarmed by the escalation. Lebanon is on the brink. The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel, and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza."

UNGA kicks off

Guterres previewed his opening "State of the World" speech to presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and ministers at Sunday's "Summit of the Future."

He said "our world is heading off the rails — and we need tough decisions to get back on track."

He pointed to conflicts “raging and multiplying, from the Middle East to Ukraine and Sudan, with no end in sight” and to the global security system, which he said is “threatened by geopolitical divides, nuclear posturing, and the development of new weapons and theatres of war.”

He also cited huge inequalities, the lack of an effective global system to respond to emerging and even existential threats, and the devastating impact of the climate crisis.

Biden to appear as US president for final time

One notable moment at the opening assembly meeting: US President Joe Biden’s likely final major appearance on the world stage, a platform upon which he has treaded for decades.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters last week that the US focus in the assembly will be on ending “the scourge of war,” lamenting that roughly 2 billion people live in conflict-affected areas.

“The most vulnerable around the world are counting on us to make progress, to make change, to bring about a sense of hope for them," she said.

Other significant speakers on opening day are Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian.