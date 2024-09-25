WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rare test: China test-fires intercontinental ballistic missile into Pacific
According to country's Defence Ministry, the launch is a part of routine annual training.
It is unclear how often China conducts tests over such a distance. / Photo: AFP
September 25, 2024

China test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean.

The ICBM carried a dummy warhead and fell into a designated area of the sea, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The launch by the People's Liberation Army was part of routine annual training.

It said the launch complied with international law and was not directed against any country or target.

It is unclear how often China conducts tests over such a distance. In 1980, China launched an ICBM into the South Pacific.

Building up missile silos

A map published in Chinese newspapers at the time showed the target area as roughly a circle in the center of a ring formed by the Solomon Islands, Nauru, the Gilbert Islands, Tuvalu, western Samoa, Fiji and the New Hebrides.

The US and non-governmental organisations have said China has been building up its missile silos, but it's unclear how many missiles and nuclear warheads it has added to its arsenal.

The People's Liberation Army, which functions as the ruling Communist Party's military wing, runs China's space program, which has established an orbital station and has ambitions to set up a Moon base and land a spacecraft on Mars.

Rocketry has long been part of China's development into a major global power, spurring nationalism and growth that has made China the world'ssecond-largesteconomy.

The US remains China’s main global rival, although Japan, Taiwan, thePhilippines and others have territorial disputes with Beijing that occasionally threaten to develop into military clashes.

China maintains a “no first use” of nuclear weapons policy, even as its desire for regional predominance grows.

SOURCE:AP
