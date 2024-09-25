The United States has said that a missile launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon at Tel Aviv in Israel was "deeply concerning," but that a diplomatic route remains to avoid "all-out war."

"It's certainly deeply concerning, obviously to the Israelis, of course, but also to us," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

"There is still time and space for a diplomatic solution here to de-escalate the tensions and to prevent an all-out war."

The Israeli military said it intercepted the surface-to-surface missile, which set off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and across central Israel, and there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Speaking separately on NBC, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also urged a diplomatic solution to the conflict, which was unleashed after Hamas's October 7, 2023 raid on Israel from Gaza.

"What everyone wants is to have a secure environment in which people can simply return home, kids can go back to school...the best way to get that is not through war, not through escalation, it would be through a diplomatic agreement," Blinken said.

Whole new Pandora's box

Discussing the stalled ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel — which the United States is mediating along with Egypt and Qatar — Blinken remarked: "we have a piece of paper, an agreement. It's got 18 paragraphs —15 of those paragraphs have been agreed between Hamas and Israel."

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged tit-for-tat cross-border strikes since the October attack, but tensions have soared since late July, when a rocket attack killed 12 children on a soccer field, which Israel blamed on Hezbollah. The group denied any responsibility.

Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut, and a day later,

Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran, in an attack widely attributed to Israel.

Asked Wednesday about the lack of warning from Israel ahead of the Haniyeh assassination, Blinken said: "it's always nice not to be surprised by the action that someone takes. Certainly, that's better."

Blinken was also pressed on the deadly explosions last week of Hezbollah pagers and two-way radios, also attributed to Israel.

"It is something we're looking at," said Blinken, who has denied US involvement.

"You're always looking at what someone is doing, trying to figure out what the second or third-order consequences may be. Does it open up a whole new Pandora's box?"