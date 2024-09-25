WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hezbollah missile reached Tel Aviv for 'first time ever' — Israel
The Lebanese group says the attack is a response to the assassination of top commanders and the explosion of pagers and wireless devices in Lebanon.
Hezbollah missile reached Tel Aviv for 'first time ever' — Israel
Hezbollah / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 25, 2024

Hezbollah said that it had fired a ballistic missile targeting Israeli spy agency Mossad's headquarters near Tel Aviv, saying that recent attacks on the Lebanese armed group had been planned there.

"The Islamic Resistance launched a 'Qader 1' ballistic missile at 6:30 am (0330 GMT) on Wednesday, 25-9-2024, targeting the Mossad headquarters in the outskirts of Tel Aviv," Hezbollah said in a statement.

"This headquarters is responsible for the assassination of leaders and the explosion of pagers and wireless devices," it added, referring to attacks last week that killed scores in Lebanon including a top commander.

It also said the strike was carried out in support of the people of Gaza and "in defence of Lebanon and its people".

'First time'

The Israeli military said that for the "first time ever" a missile fired by Hezbollah reached the Tel Aviv area and was intercepted by Israel's defence system.

"It is the first time ever a Hezbollah missile reached Tel Aviv area. It was intercepted by IDF [Israeli military]," an army spokesman told AFP.

Longtime foes Hezbollah and Israel have been locked in near-daily exchanges of cross-border fire since Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

The Hamas attack sparked a war in Gaza that has drawn in Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed armed groups from across the Middle East.

The focus of Israel's firepower has shifted sharply from Gaza to Lebanon in recent days.

The Lebanese health ministry said Israeli strikes killed at least 558 people on Monday — the deadliest day of violence in the country since its 1975-90 civil war.

RelatedRecycled playbook: How Israel uses Gaza genocide justification in Lebanon
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us