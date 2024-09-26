Despite international calls for a temporary ceasefire, Israeli warplanes continued to hit Lebanon, wiping out an entire family among several others.

The official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Thursday that the previous night witnessed the fiercest Israeli air strikes on Baalbek city and its surroundings in eastern Lebanon.

An entire family perished in a strike on their home in the town of Chaat, according to the agency, which did not specify the number of family members killed.

Israeli jets also carried out overnight air strikes on the southern Tyre district, including on the towns of Tayr Debba, Bedias, Maarakeh and Bazourieh, eyewitnesses said.

Strikes were also reported in the southern district of Nabatieh, including on the towns of Kfar Remen and Zawtar.

Related Scores gather at White House to condemn Israel’s assault on Lebanon

The continuation of the deadly Israeli air strikes on Lebanon come despite a late Wednesday call by the US, EU, and nine other nations urging the two sides to agree to a 21-day ceasefire to "provide space for diplomacy".

Israel has pounded several areas in Lebanon since Monday morning amid an escalation in cross-border hostilities with Hezbollah.

At least 610 people have since been killed and over 2,000 others injured, according to figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border clashes since the start of Israel's war in Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,500 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last October 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the spectre of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.