Azerbaijan received JF-17C (Block-III) multirole fighter jets at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on Wednesday at a ceremony attended by President Ilham Aliyev, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence.

These state-of-the-art aircraft, capable of operating in all weather conditions, are designed for both day and night missions.

The jets were made in a multiyear collaboration between the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex in Kamra and China's Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation.

The JF-17C (Block-III) jets are set to enhance Azerbaijan's Air Force arsenal and add to its aerial capabilities to defend the airspace.

At the handing-over ceremony, Chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board Air Vice Marshal Hakim Raza shared the aircraft's tactical specifications, operational guidelines and performance metrics.

Renowned for its air-to-air and air-to-ground combat capabilities, the JF-17C (Block-III) is a single-engine fighter known for its high manoeuvrability at medium and low altitudes, making it a formidable addition to Azerbaijan's military resources.

Earlier this year, non-mainstream defence publications from both Azerbaijan and Pakistan reported that the acquisition was part of a defence deal valued at $1.6 billion between the two countries, marking a new chapter in their defence cooperation.

The value of the deal or the total number of the aircraft hasn't been officially announced by either Azerbaijani or Pakistani officials.

The delivery comes after President Aliyev's recent visit to Pakistan, which aimed to deepen bilateral ties and explore further military cooperation.

As soon as Aliyev's plane entered Pakistan's airspace, the Pakistan Air Force provided an air escort for the Azerbaijani president with JF-17s.

During the visit, Aliyev held discussions with Pakistani leadership focused on enhancing economic and military partnerships, reflecting a strategic alignment between the two nations amid changing geopolitical dynamics.

This deal not only signifies Azerbaijan's commitment to modernising its military but also elevates Pakistan's position in the global defence market, showcasing its capabilities as a key player in defence exports.

Commentators suggest that the implications of the deal extend beyond immediate military enhancements, as it lays the groundwork for future collaborations in defence technology and military strategy between the two allies.

Pakistan along with Türkiye was at the forefront in giving diplomatic backing to Baku over the issue of Karabakh.

Pakistan is the only country that does not recognise Armenia, which had for years occupied the Azerbaijani territory.