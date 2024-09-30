WORLD
Did The Jerusalem Post delete article claiming 'God gave Israel Lebanon'?
The Jerusalem Post ignites controversy after publishing, then quickly removing, an article suggesting Lebanon is part of Israel's "promised land".
September 30, 2024

The Israeli broadsheet newspaper The Jerusalem Post attracted controversy online on two fronts — first by publishing an article that entertained the idea of Lebanon being part of "Israel's promised land", and later by taking it down.

On September 25, 2024, the newspaper published an article titled "Is Lebanon part of Israel's promised territory?" which sparked controversy online, particularly amid ongoing Israeli air strikes in Lebanon.

The strikes, which began the previous Monday, have resulted in over 900 killings, according to Lebanese officials.

Following backlash, The Jerusalem Post removed the article, prompting heated reactions across social media, with many accusing the outlet of promoting expansionist ideas under the guise of religious justification.

RelatedThe art of deception: How Israel uses ‘hasbara’ to whitewash its crimes

"LOL they delete article claiming God gave them Lebanon," one Reddit user quipped. "So glad our close allies use thousands-of-years-old religious texts to justify imperialist wars of expansionism and ethnic cleansing today," said another.

Another user, who goes by the name James, said: Could the Jerusalem Post help with a link to their article 'Is Lebanon part of Israel's promised territory?'".

The article touched on the contentious notion of "Greater Israel", a term associated with far-right elements of Israeli politics, which claim historical and religious rights to territories, including parts of Lebanon.

Though largely symbolic and not part of mainstream Israeli policy, this idea has resurfaced at times, fuelling fears of Israeli territorial ambitions.

A similar controversy arose recently when Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich displayed a map suggesting Israel's borders should extend far beyond their current lines, further aggravating tensions.

Amid the bombardment, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected international ceasefire proposals, intensifying military operations in Lebanon.

As these events unfold, public debate has intensified, with critics highlighting how the article's religious framing echoes past rhetoric used to justify territorial annexation.

Many have linked the incident to the broader context of the Israeli-Lebanese conflict, particularly Israel's historical occupation of southern Lebanon.

But in the age of the internet, deleting an article rarely works. Some users were quick to restore an archived version of the article online within minutes.

