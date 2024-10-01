Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that the consequences of Israel’s current ground offensive in Lebanon would be very different from similar moves in the past.

"The consequences of a ground operation in Lebanon will not be similar to ( Israel’s) past occupations," Erdogan said in an address at the opening session of the 3rd Legislative Year of the 28th Term of the Turkish parliament, just hours after Israeli troops and tanks started moving into neighbouring Lebanon.

Condemning Israel's actions in the region, he blasted the nearly year-long "genocide" in Gaza and recent "terrorist attacks" in Lebanon, saying Israel’s government is trying to provoke regional countries into conflict.

"Driven by the delusion of ‘promised land,’ after Palestine and Lebanon, the Israeli government will set its sights on our (Turkish) homeland," he warned.

Stressing the gravity of the situation, he said: "Occupation, terror, and aggression are right next to us. We're not facing a state bound by law, but a horde of killers that thrives on blood and feeds off occupation."

Saying that "Israeli aggression also targets Türkiye," Erdogan pledged that his government will oppose this state terrorism with all the means at our disposal" to protect the nation and its independence.

Erdogan calls for more countries to recognize state of Palestine

Turkish President Erdogan on Tuesday called for more countries to recognise the state of Palestine as a matter of great importance.

"Since October 7 (2023), nine countries have recognised the state of Palestine. We reiterate our call to the countries that have not yet done so to recognise the state of Palestine," Erdogan said during a news conference with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb, who is visiting Türkiye at Erdogan’s invitation.

Erdogan said recognition of the Palestinian state has "great" meaning and importance "in this environment where international organisations responsible for ensuring peace and security are ineffective."

Mentioning how Türkiye opened the way for Finland's NATO membership before Sweden, after both applied in the wake of Russian launching a war on Ukraine in February 2022, Erdogan stated: "Our only condition was that there should be no movement regarding terrorism in Finland. We said that terrorism must be curbed there as soon as possible."

Finland joined the NATO alliance in April 2023 with the consent of all existing members, including Türkiye, a member state for over 72 years.

Stubb, for his part, said of Türkiye and Finland: "One of the similarities is the geographic challenges both countries face. Now we are allies in NATO as well. Both countries have significant military power."

"Türkiye truly serves a s a bridge between the West and the East, and I believe Türkiye's role in a multipolar world is more important than ever," he added.

Türkiye has long championed recognition of the state of Palestine, a push that gained more impetus amid Israel’s nearly year-long offensive on 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, destroying their homes and blocking humanitarian aid, repeatedly displacing them, and killing over 41,000 and injuring over 96,000.