Aid ship from Türkiye and Kuwait arrives in conflict-torn Sudan
The Turkish ambassador to Sudan urges global attention on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan, highlighting it alongside the tragedies in Palestine's Gaza and Ukraine.
The coordinated aid for Sudan is valued at over $2 million. / Photo: AA Archive
October 3, 2024

An aid ship carrying around 2,500 tons of relief materials, facilitated through a partnership between Türkiye and Kuwait, has arrived in Sudan, which remains affected by ongoing conflict.

Sudanese officials, including Culture and Information Minister Graham Abdelkader and Transport Minister Abubakr Abu al Qasim, received the aid ship at Port Sudan on Wednesday.

Selva Adem, Sudan's Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, praised the continued support from Kuwait and Türkiye.

He reaffirmed Sudan’s commitment to ensuring that the relief reaches those suffering from dire circumstances and highlighted the need for ongoing assistance even after the war ends.

Turkish Ambassador to Sudan, Fatih Yildiz, said the aid aims to help Sudanese people in need while also drawing attention to the humanitarian tragedy in the country.

He stressed that while crises in Palestine's Gaza and Ukraine rightly demand global focus, Sudan must not be overlooked.

$2 million worth of aid

Mohammed Ibrahim al Hamed, Charge d'Affaires of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Khartoum, shared that the aid on their side came from the Kuwait Relief Society under the directive of Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

He noted that the aid was valued at over $2 million and affirmed that Kuwait would continue to support Sudan through this challenging period.

Sudan is facing one of the most severe humanitarian crises in recent history. The country plunged into chaos in April last year when simmering tensions between the military and a paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), exploded into open warfare.

Since then, more than 16 months of civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary RSF has killed more than 20,000 people, according to the United Nations.

