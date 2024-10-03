WORLD
2 MIN READ
Netanyahu bugged my living quarters — Boris Johnson
Former UK PM reveals details from his upcoming memoir "Unleashed", saying Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu planted listening device inside his private toilet.
Netanyahu bugged my living quarters — Boris Johnson
"I think everything you need to know about that episode is in the book," Johnson tells Telegraph.  / Others
October 3, 2024

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bugged his private living quarters on at least one occasion in 2017.

The listening device was found planted inside the toilet in Johnson's private bathroom shortly after Netanyahu entered and exited the bathroom having used it.

Johnsonshared excerpts of his forthcoming memoir, "Unleashed" to dailyTelegraph. His memoir is set to be released on October 10.

In his book, Johnson writes, "Thither Bibi repaired for a while, and it may or may not be a coincidence but I am told that later, when they were doing a regular sweep for bugs, they found a listening device in the thunderbox."

When pressed byTelegraph for more details on the alleged bugging, Johnson deflected, encouraging them to read his memoir upon its release for further revelations.

"I think everything you need to know about that episode is in the book."

RelatedBoris Johnson’s Brexit saga

Surveillance devices near White House?

This wouldn't be the first speculation of Israeli attempts at surveilling their alleged allies.

In 2019, POLITICO reported that the US government had reason to believe Israel "was responsible for planting cellphone surveillance devices near the White House and other sensitive locations around Washington DC."

Johnson, who was ousted from office by his own party two years ago, has already stirred mild to major shockwaves with early readers and those hearing about his memoir.

He also claims to have included in his memoir secret details regarding Queen Elizabeth's death, as well as accusations against French President Emmanuel Macron for attempting to discuss a "punishment" for the UK for leaving the EU.

Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us