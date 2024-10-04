Arab Americans from various walks of life have voiced their disapproval of US Vice President Kamala Harris' latest attempt to reconnect with the minority community ahead of the 2024 elections.

TRT World spoke with more than a dozen community members who voiced their sentiment in clear terms — it's simply not enough.

As the presidential race intensifies, Harris' campaign finds itself scrambling to repair damaged ties with Muslim and Arab American voters, many of whom feel deeply disillusioned by the administration's support for Israel's war in besieged Gaza.

Aliyah Haddad, a small business owner in Michigan state, doesn't hold back.

"This feels like a last-minute thought," she told TRT World.

"For months, we've watched the suffering in Gaza, and now, when the election is around the corner, they finally want to listen? It's too late. Words don't bring back the dead."

Her tone is raw, her frustration palpable. Aliyah's feelings reflect the broader mood within Arab American communities, particularly in battleground states like Michigan.

American Muslims are angry, they're hurt, and they're not buying into what many perceive as "too little, too late."

On Thursday, Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, addressed a virtual event for Muslim voters organised by Emgage Action.

The Muslim advocacy group recently endorsed both Harris and Walz, while expressing concerns about their positions on Israel.

To quell the growing dissatisfaction, Harris' national security adviser, Phil Gordon, also held a virtual meeting with Muslim and Arab leaders on Wednesday.

He reassured them of the administration's support for a ceasefire in Gaza and its commitment to diplomacy in Lebanon. However, for many, the gesture feels insincere.

For voters like Aliyah, the outreach amounts to little more than a political band-aid — a gesture, yes, but not enough to heal the wound.

'We want real action, not empty promises'

Nabil Khouri, an IT consultant based in New Jersey, shares Aliyah's scepticism.

"It's not just about meetings. We've watched Gaza burn, and now it is Lebanon. Do they honestly think a few conversations will change how we feel? We want real action, not empty promises."

What frustrates Nabil the most is what he perceives as Biden administration's double standard.

"We see unwavering support for Israel, even in the face of thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza. How do they expect us to look past that?"

For Aliyah, Nabil, and many others, Harris' efforts feel less like genuine outreach. "It's not enough," Nabil states bluntly. "It won’t sway us. Not after everything we've seen."

Yet not everyone has given up hope.

Mustafa Saleh, a teacher in Ohio state, offers a more measured perspective.

"I'm glad they reached out," he says cautiously. "But it has to be more than just words. We're tired of broken promises. If they care about our votes, they need to prove it — with action."

Mustafa's optimism is tempered by years of being overlooked. "For years, we’ve been ignored when it comes to foreign policy. What's going to be different this time?"

His hope is slim, but it exists — a belief that if Harris' team can follow through with meaningful change, perhaps the door to reconciliation isn’t entirely closed.

Critical vote at stake

Arab Americans, especially in swing states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the election which is little more than a month away.

Muslims make up about 1 percent of the American population but their influence in elections is substantial. Concentrated in swing states, they form a crucial voting bloc. In 2020, around 65 percent of Muslim voters in these areas supported Biden. This backing was vital for his narrow victories.

Consider Georgia. Biden won by a mere 12,000 votes. Over 61,000 Muslims cast their ballots in the Peach State.

In Pennsylvania, the margin was 81,000 votes. Here, 125,000 Muslims cast their votes. Muslim voters not only shape the electoral landscape in these states but their voices matter when it counts.

Harris campaign is acutely aware of this.

But knowing it and acting on it are two different matters. Her team continues to emphasise the administration's support for diplomacy in Lebanon and a ceasefire in Gaza, but for many, the gap between words and action remains glaring.

Numerous protests have taken place across key battleground states, clearly indicating that Arab Americans feel their voices are drowned out by political rhetoric.

For individuals like Aliyah and Nabil, Harris's outreach still feels hollow, while others, like Mustafa, remain cautiously hopeful, albeit sceptical.

As the election draws nearer, Harris' attempts to regain the trust of Arab American voters may come too late for some. However, a window remains — an opportunity for her to prove that this outreach isn’t just a political stunt but a genuine connection.

"Show us you're serious. Show us you care, or don't expect our support," Aliyah urges.