TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel's network of genocidal murderers oppose entire int'l system — Celik
Inaction of global institutions, including the ICJ, emboldened Israel to undermine them further, says Türkiye's AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik.
Israel's network of genocidal murderers oppose entire int'l system — Celik
"Gaza is humanity itself. Humanity will eventually defeat barbarism," Celik stressed. / Photo: AA
October 7, 2024

Israel's actions, led by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, oppose the entire international system and humanity itself, Türkiye's AK Party spokesperson has said, decrying Tel Aviv's year-old war on Palestine's Gaza and more recent offensive against Lebanon.

“In the current picture, we are faced with a network of genocidal murderers who oppose the entire international system, international law, and every value belonging to humanity,” Omer Celik said, addressing a press conference on Monday.

Celik criticised Israel for threatening the International Criminal Court (ICJ) and other global institutions, and for declaring the United Nations Secretary-General "persona non grata."

He argued that the inaction of global institutions, including the ICJ, emboldened Israel to undermine them further to continue its oppressive and genocidal policy despite widespread condemnation.

In a statement on his social media earlier on Monday, the ruling party's spokesperson also warned that Israel's defiance extends to the United Nations Security Council.

'Face of humanity'

"For a year, they have martyred our brothers and sisters in Gaza, the face of humanity, with all kinds of massacres," Celik said, marking the anniversary of the relentless Israeli attacks that have devastated much of the territory and shattered countless lives.

Israel's one-year war on Gaza has killed at least 41,909 Palestinians. Its air and ground offensive has intensified as the world observes the first anniversary of the war.

Celik further expressed his belief that Israel would ultimately fail and underscored that the fight for Gaza represents a broader struggle for justice and human rights.

"Gaza is humanity itself. Humanity will eventually defeat barbarism," he stressed.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us