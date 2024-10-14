Monday, October 14, 2024

1846 GMT— The overall death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since last October rose to 2,309, with 10,782 others injured, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

Earlier on Monday, the Health Ministry said three people were killed and 84 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon.

1911 GMT — UK, France, Germany, Italy condemn threats to security of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy and the UK expressed "deep concern" over recent Israeli attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, condemning threats to UNIFIL’s security.

Expressing that any deliberate attack against UNIFIL goes against international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the joint statement noted that the protection of peacekeepers is "incumbent upon all parties to a conflict."

Highlighting the importance of the UN in resolving armed conflict and mitigating the humanitarian impact, foreign ministers call on Israel and all parties to uphold their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel at all times and to allow UNIFIL to continue carrying out its mandate.

1841 GMT — 'We see no signs of genocide by Israel in Gaza': Germany

Germany reiterated its support for Israel’s brutal military offensive in Gaza, despite growing civilian casualties in recent days.

“We see no signs that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza,” German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer told a press briefing in Berlin.

His remarks came hours after Israeli warplanes hit tents housing displaced Palestinians at al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital in central Gaza, killing at least four civilians, and injuring dozens.

1803 GMT — Netanyahu repeats call for UNIFIL to leave combat zones in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected accusations that Israeli troops had deliberately targeted UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon as "completely false" and repeated a call for them to be withdrawn from combat zones.

He claimed the military did its utmost to avoid harming UNIFIL personnel, while striking Hezbollah militants. "But the best way to assure the safety of UNIFIL personnel is for UNIFIL to heed Israel's request and to temporarily get out of harm's way."

1727 GMT — Another Israeli soldier killed in fighting in southern Gaza

The Israeli army announced that another of its soldiers was killed in fighting in southern Gaza.

In a statement, the army identified the soldier as Sgt. Koren Bitan, 19, of the army's 450 Battalion, part of the infantry Bislamach Brigade.

The death brings the number of Israeli troops killed since the onslaught on Gaza last October to 740, and wounded to 4,858, according to the Israeli army.

1637 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strike on northern Lebanon rises to 21

An Israeli air strike hit an apartment building in northern Lebanon, killing at least 21 people, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military and it was not clear what the target was.

1632 GMT — UN chief condemns large number of civilians casualties in Gaza's north

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the "large number of civilian casualties in the intensifying Israeli campaign in northern Gaza," his spokesperson said.

"He strongly urges all parties to the conflict to comply with international humanitarian law and emphasizes that civilians must be respected and protected at all times," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

1617 GMT — Israeli forces kill two in West Bank, Palestinian officials say

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Israeli forces killed two Palestinians, including a teenager, in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin which has seen repeated military raids.

"The occupation (Israeli) soldiers climbed on the roofs of the houses and started shooting at anything that moved, resulting in the martyrdom of a minor and a young man in his 20s," the governor of Jenin, Kamal Abu al Rub told AFP.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said one of the dead was a 17-year-old boy.

1613 GMT — Israeli air strike kills eight Palestinians in Gaza: medics

An Israeli air strike has killed at least eight Palestinians and wounded many others in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, medics told Reuters.

1528 GMT — One more Palestinian journalist killed by Israeli army in Gaza

One more Palestinian journalist was killed by the Israeli army in Gaza, bringing to total number of journalists killed by Israel in the enclave since October 7 of last year to 177, according to the media office.

The Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza issued a statement mourning photojournalist Ayman Ruwaished, who worked for the Al-Aqsa Satellite channel and was killed by the Israeli army but did not specify where he was killed in Gaza.

The statement urged the international community and international press groups to deter Israel and prosecute it in international courts for its crimes against Palestinians, particularly journalists.

1614 GMT — Netanyahu says will 'mercilessly strike' Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to strike Hezbollah without mercy following a deadly drone strike on a military base in Israel, and retaliation would extend to targets in Beirut.

"We will continue to mercilessly strike Hezbollah in all parts of Lebanon — including Beirut. All this according to operational considerations. We have proven it recently and we will continue to prove it in the days to come," he said while visiting the military base hit by a Hezbollah drone on Sunday night.

1517 GMT — Over 120 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza, Lebanon clashes: army

The Israeli army said that 125 more soldiers were injured in clashes in Gaza and Lebanon in the last 24 hours, marking the highest tally in a single day since last year.

Military figures released by the army showed that at least 739 soldiers have been killed and 4,858 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023.

1442 GMT — Sirens sound over central Israel as projectiles fired from Lebanon

The Israeli army said air raid sirens were activated across central Israel, including the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, as projectiles were fired across the border from Lebanon.

"Sirens sounded in a number of areas in central Israel due to projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the army said in a statement.

1438 GMT — China tells Israel 'humanitarian disasters' in Gaza must end: state media

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Israeli counterpart that "humanitarian disasters" in Gaza should end, state media said.

"Humanitarian disasters in Gaza should not continue and...countering violence with violence cannot truly address the legitimate concerns of all parties," Wang told Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz during a phone call, the official Xinhua news agency said.

"The Chinese side believes that renewed conflict and turmoil in the region serves the interests of no one," Wang added.

Beijing also "hopes that all parties will act cautiously to avoid falling into a vicious circle amid tension between Israel and Iran", Xinhua quoted Wang as saying.

He called for "immediate, complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages".

1421 GMT — Israeli army has 'trapped' civilians in northern Gaza: UN

The United Nations human rights office said it was appalled by more than a week of heavy Israeli strikes on northern Gaza where it said tens of thousands of civilians are trapped without food or supplies.

"In the shadow of the escalation of hostilities across the Middle East, the Israeli military appears to be cutting off North Gaza completely from the rest of the Gaza Strip and conducting hostilities with absolute disregard for the lives and security of Palestinian civilians," the rights office said.

It added in a statement that it had received reports that Israeli forces had erected sand mounds at a key juncture, effectively "sealing off north Gaza" and firing on those attempting to flee.

1335 GMT — Israeli army intercepts two drones approaching from Syria

The Israeli military said it intercepted two drones approaching from Syria, a day after a drone attack by Lebanon's Hezbollah on a base killed four soldiers.

"A short while ago, two UAVs that approached Israeli territory from Syria were successfully intercepted by the IAF (air force). The UAVs were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

1306 GMT — Death toll rises to 21 as Israel intensifies onslaught in Gaza's Jabalia

At least 21 Palestinians, including three children, were killed as Israel intensified its deadly offensive in northern Gaza, medical sources said.

The Palestinian Civil Defense Agency said its medics transferred 13 injured people following a drone strike on a school in Jabalia.

Casualties were also reported following an airstrike near al-Yemen al-Saeed Hospital in central Jabalia.

1306 GMT — UK govt sanctions Iranian military chiefs after Israel attack

The UK government announced sanctions on top Iranian military figures after Tehran's October 1 missile attack on Israel.

Among those hit with an assets freeze and travel ban are army commander-in-chief Abdolrahim Mousavi and the Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1251 GMT — Israeli strike in northern Lebanon kills at least 18: charity

The Lebanese Red Cross said 18 people have been killed in a strike in north Lebanon, with the health ministry and official media reporting an Israeli raid on the Christian-majority area far from Hezbollah strongholds.

"Eighteen dead and four wounded in the strike on Aito," the Red Cross said, referring to a village in the Christian-majority Zgharta district.

The Health Ministry earlier said an Israeli strike killed nine people, with the National News Agency also saying Israel targeted a "residential apartment" in the village.

1148 GMT — Lebanon aid convoy driver injured after Israeli strike

An Israeli strike hit an east Lebanon town as an aid convoy drove through it Tuesday, injuring one of its drivers, a governor and the state news agency said.

Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamieh told AFP that the convoy was carrying "humanitarian aid from the Lebanese government".

It "was travelling to the area accompanied by the Lebanese Red Cross with agreement from the United Nations," he said.

The convoy was made up of five trucks and carried aid from several countries including the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye.

1144 GMT — Gazans suffer ‘another night of horror’ after deadly strikes: UN

Palestinians suffered “another night of horror” in the Gaza Strip after two deadly Israeli strikes in the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

"A strike hit a hospital courtyard, burning the tents where people were sleeping. Just before this, UNRWA school sheltering families was hit in Nuseirat," it said.

That same school, UNRWA added, “was going to be used as a polio vaccination site today.”

1034 GMT — Spanish PM says 'no withdrawal' of UN force from Lebanon

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said there would be "no withdrawal" of the UN peacekeeping force from southern Lebanon after Israeli attacks and calls to leave.

Spain condemns Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's call on Sunday for the force to pull back "because there will be no withdrawal of UNIFIL", Sanchez told a forum in Barcelona.

1022 GMT — Second phase of polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza

The second phase of a polio vaccination campaign began in the war-ravaged Gaza the Palestinian Health Ministry in the enclave said.

The ministry said the new phase targets children under 10 in central Gaza. This phase is scheduled to last for three days, with the possibility of extending it for one additional day, the ministry added.

The first phase of the campaign concluded on September 12 and included over 560,000 Palestinian children.

1014 GMT — Israel orders evacuations in southern Lebanon

Israeli army has ordered residents of 25 villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate, and move north of the Litani River

0833 GMT — Israeli attacks on UN missions grave violation of int'l law: EU

The European Union has condemned all attacks on UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon and "awaits an explanation" from Israeli authorities regarding last week's attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

On behalf of the member states, EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement that the bloc "condemns all attacks against UN missions".

"It expresses particularly grave concern regarding the attacks by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) against the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which left several peacekeepers wounded," Borrell said.

The EU foreign policy described the attacks as a "grave violation of international law", and "totally unacceptable".

0828 GMT — Israeli army admits striking tents at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital

The Israeli army admitted late Sunday that it had bombed tents housing displaced persons at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, central Gaza.

The attack resulted in the deaths of at least four Palestinians and injuries to 40 others, including severe burns.

A military statement said: "With the direction of IDF (army) and ISA intelligence, the IAF (air forces) conducted a precise strike on members who were operating inside a command and control center in the area of Deir al Balah."

0814 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Israel's Jabalia bombing rises to 10

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in Israeli artillery shelling targeting a food distribution centre in Jabalia in northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

Witnesses said Israeli forces fired artillery shells at civilians waiting for flour distribution at the centre in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Ambulances and medical teams were unable to access the area to move the victims to hospitals due to a tight siege imposed by the Israeli army on the area, witnesses said.

The Israeli army launched a massive offensive in northern Gaza last week.

0806 GMT — Israel reports fresh Hezbollah rocket fire on Haifa

The Israeli army said 11 rockets were fired by the Lebanese group Hezbollah towards the northern city of Haifa, a day after a deadly strike that killed four soldiers.

A military statement said most of the projectiles were intercepted, while a rocket fell in an open area. No injuries were reported.

The rocket fire triggered air-raid sirens in Haifa Bay, marking the second time sirens were heard in the northern city this morning.

0757 GMT — At least 2 killed as Israel intensifies deadly onslaught in northern Gaza

At least two Palestinians were killed as Israel intensified its deadly offensive in northern Gaza, a medical source said.

The fatalities occurred when Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians in Jabalia Nazla in northern Gaza, the source added.

Three children were also injured in artillery shelling targeting a school in the Jabalia refugee camp and were rushed to hospital for medical attention, the source said.

0751 GMT — Harris urges Israel to take more steps to ensure flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza

US Vice President Kamala Harris called on Israel to take more steps to ensure flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"The UN reports that no food has entered northern Gaza in nearly 2 weeks. Israel must urgently do more to facilitate the flow of aid to those in need," Harris said on X.

Civilians need to be safeguarded and ensured access to essential resources like food, water and medical supplies, Harris said, adding: "International humanitarian law must be respected."

0322 GMT — 4 Palestinians burnt alive in Israeli strike on displaced people

At least four Palestinians were burned alive and 40 injured in an Israeli strike on tents housing displaced civilians in Gaza, according to local media.

A fire erupted among the tents in the courtyard of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, located in the central city of Deir al Balah, as a result of the attack, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Images of people trapped in the flames have flooded social media.

0212 GMT — US urges Israel to pivot from aggression to diplomatic pathway in Lebanon

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said he underscored the need for Israel to pivot away from the military offensive to a diplomatic pathway in Lebanon.

In a phone call with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Austin said he expressed his condolences for Israeli soldiers killed in a drone attack by Hezbollah.

"I also reiterated the importance of ensuring the safety and security of (UN Interim Force in Lebanon) UNIFIL forces and Lebanese Armed Forces and reinforced the need to pivot from military operations in Lebanon to a diplomatic pathway as soon as feasible," he said on X.

0158 GMT — Israel's use of bomb-laden drones in northern Gaza prohibited under international law: Rights group

The Israeli army's use of explosive-laden robots during its aggression in northern Gaza "is prohibited under international law," the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said.

"The army is escalating its genocide against Palestinians, thereby committing massacres, willful killings, starvation, and widespread forced displacement," the Geneva-based organisation said in a statement.

0052 GMT — With genocide in northern Gaza, Israel aims to expel Palestinians: Arab League

The Arab League has condemned Israel's ongoing genocide in northern Gaza, accusing Tel Aviv of putting plans to depopulate the region in motion.

In a statement, the league's Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned "in the strongest terms the ongoing Israeli operations in northern Gaza, particularly in Jabalia, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of hundreds."

Aboul Gheit said Israel "is exploiting global distractions from its crimes in Lebanon to continue committing more atrocities that add to its shameful record in Gaza."

He asserted that "the aim of the Israeli operation is to separate northern Gaza from the rest of the territory and completely empty it of its population, executing a plan of displacement."

2316 GMT —Death toll from Israeli attack on Gaza shelter rises to 22

The death toll from an Israeli strike on a school shelter in central Gaza has risen to 22, according to the government media office.

It added that the Israeli army "was aware that al-Mufti school housed thousands of displaced children and women who had been uprooted from their homes and whose neighbourhoods had been bombed."

2142 GMT — Israel says 4 soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack

The Israeli military said four soldiers were killed by a Hezbollah drone strike on a military base south of Haifa.

"Four IDF (army) soldiers were killed in the incident, and an additional seven were severely injured," the military said in a statement.

2204 GMT — Hezbollah threatens Israel with more attacks if it doesn't stop its aggression

Lebanese group Hezbollah threatened Israel with more attacks if its aggression in Lebanon continued after a drone attack on a base near Israel's Haifa killed four soldiers.

The group "promises the enemy that what it witnessed today in southern Haifa is nothing compared to what awaits it if it decides to continue its aggression against our noble and dear people," it said.

2221 GMT — Israel kills 20 Palestinians in school shelter strike

Israel has killed at least 20 Palestinians, including children, in its strike at a school shelter in central Gaza, local hospitals said.

The strike also killed two women in Nuseirat. The school was sheltering some of the many Palestinians displaced by the yearlong war in Gaza.

The bodies were taken to Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah.

2217 GMT — Israel wounds several people in fresh strikes on southern Lebanon

Several people were wounded in Lebanon in an air strike near the city of Sidon by Israel, its state-run news agency reported.

According to the National News Agency, Israeli jets hit the town of Maghdoucheh near Sidon, while artillery targeted the towns of Ayta Ash-Shaab, Ramyeh, and Qouzah in Nabatieh province.

It added that air strikes also targeted the towns of Naqoura, Chamaa, and Tayr Harfa in Tyre province.

In Marjayoun, the Israeli army shelled the town of Markaba and conducted an airstrike targeting the town of Taybeh, according to the Lebanese agency.

