Germany has come under widespread condemnation for controversial steps to restrict freedom of speech, particularly targeting those expressing solidarity with Palestine.

In a much-criticised move, Berlin announced that it would deny citizenship to those who use the slogan "From the river to the sea…" – one of the most popular expressions to show solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

As Israel's genocidal war on Gaza enters the second year, the chant has come to symbolise a global call for an end to the illegal Israeli occupation, the dismantling of illegal settlements, and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state free from Israeli aggression.

Germany’s oppressive policies against any form of pro-Palestine activism have come under intense scrutiny as it goes against the European nation’s claim to be a progressive and liberal democracy.

Political activist Mahmud Abu-Odeh, for one, has faced the brunt of the German clampdown – criminalised and charged for using the slogan in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Abu-Odeh, a PhD student at Heidelberg University, has faced court proceedings twice over the slogan.

He notes that despite clarifying his intent—that the slogan was a call for a peaceful and equal Palestine for all people regardless of denomination—he was still sentenced in the first instance and plans to appeal the verdict.

“The German government is doing everything it can to shield Israel from any criticism,” he tells TRT World.

Surveys, however, show that the majority of the population in Germany does not support Israel's war on Gaza.

“We regularly see violence against women who wear headscarves or (identified as) Palestinians at demonstrations protesting against the genocide in Gaza. People are fired for wearing the keffiyeh at work or, like me, taken to court for using their fundamental right to freedom of expression to stand up for human rights,” he says.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) offers a similar viewpoint on the German government's controversial decision.

“It is unfortunate to see Germany taking it to the extreme in terms of the interpretation of a historical phrase that Palestinians adopted for generations to express their dreams to return to their stolen lands,” says Nihad Awad, CAIR’s executive director.

“Who could oppose this dream except colonial powers and settler regimes that dehumanise people outside their own ethnicity?" Awad tells TRT World.

Islamophobia on the rise

In recent years, there has been a dramatic increase in discrimination against Muslims in Germany, a trend that escalated significantly since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, leaving many feeling increasingly targeted.

Political rhetoric from far-right groups has intensified anti-Islam sentiments, fostering an atmosphere of fear and marginalisation for these communities.

“We have witnessed the devastating effects of this draconian policy,” Awad says.

“We see German police raiding homes in the middle of the night, rifling through belongings, and terrorising families and children simply because they are Palestinian or active in the peaceful pro-Palestine movement—a movement that advocates for coexistence rooted in respect, equality, and justice,” he explains.

Germany's Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency has also warned of a sharp rise in anti-Muslim discrimination.

The agency noted that complaints of discrimination based on anti-Muslim hatred have been increasing, “particularly affecting Muslim women wearing headscarves in the labour market”.

These remarks followed a warning from a Berlin-based human rights group, which stated that anti-Muslim hate crimes have significantly spiked since Israel's genocidal war on Gaza began.

According to the Alliance Against Islamophobia and Anti-Muslim Hate (CLAIM), there were at least 1,926 reported anti-Muslim incidents in 2023.

These include hundreds of verbal insults and threats, 178 physical assaults, four attempted murders, five arson attacks, and 93 cases of vandalism and property damage.

CLAIM further expressed alarm at the rising violence, reporting that racist attacks have surged by nearly 114% compared to the previous year.

“In this climate of weekly protests and widespread existential fears, politicians in Germany provide one simple solution to discredit the protests and distract the population from the real problems: blame it all on Islam and immigration,” says Abu-Odeh.

A Muslim youth based in Germany spoke about his experience living in Heidelberg as a pro-Palestine student but requested anonymity “due to the threat of repercussions”.

"It’s difficult to live in a society that’s so Islamophobic and anti-Palestine. I’ve faced repercussions before, and it’s not safe for me to speak out openly here. That’s why I choose to remain anonymous," the youth tells TRT World.

At pro-Palestinian protests in Germany, activists often encounter hostility, with reports of Zionists showing up to harass them, make threats, and even provoke fights.

Reflecting on one particular incident, he recalls witnessing an older Palestinian man peacefully waving a large flag at his second protest in Mannheim. The man was not causing any trouble and was allowed to display the flag.

“But then a journalist mingled with the crowd, and after some time, the police approached the man, accusing him of assaulting the journalist. They claimed a complaint had been filed against him. I was standing right next to him—nothing happened. The man was shocked and said, 'You can file a case, but I’ve done nothing. What is this nonsense?'"

"I witnessed the whole thing and can confirm he did nothing wrong. But in Germany, you're often subjected to these kinds of discriminatory, baseless accusations just for supporting Palestinian freedom," the student says.

"It's a society that refuses to acknowledge the ongoing genocide. It’s incredibly difficult to convince people here that what’s happening is undeniably wrong," he adds, highlighting the broader struggle of living in a society that turns a blind eye to the atrocities in Palestine.

A Human Rights Watch (HRW) study revealed that nine out of 10 Muslims subjected to anti-Muslim attacks in Germany do not report these incidents to the police, fearing their complaints will be dismissed or ignored.

Liberal democracy in name only?

With pro-Palestinian protests being banned, public discourse censored, and legal action threatened against individuals who show support for Gazans online or in public spaces, Germany is now facing the threat of eroding democratic values.

Awad believes that the German government's decision to penalise free speech is "draconian and authoritarian” and doesn’t align with the ideals of a liberal democracy.

Germany, in its effort to address the national guilt of the Holocaust, is inflicting a new kind of injustice, according to Awad. "Instead of addressing its historical crimes responsibly, Germany is now causing pain and suffering to Palestinians—people who had nothing to do with the atrocities Germany committed in the 1930s and '40s."

Abu-Odeh says that political parties are amplifying the anti-Muslim and anti-Palestine discourse.

“....there is no party that represents the interests of Muslims or pro-Palestinian people in Germany,” he says.

“Palestinian voices are isolated, discredited, criminalised and then blamed as a fringe group in society for everything that goes wrong.”