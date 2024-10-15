TÜRKİYE
International system has failed Gaza, says top Turkish diplomat
The foreign ministers of Türkiye and Jordan met in Ankara to discuss recent developments in the Middle East, as Israel's intensified attacks on Lebanon raise concerns about the potential spread of conflict in the region.
Fidan urged immediate action, warning that unless a solution is found, the conflict will escalate into a larger regional and global crisis. / Photo: AA
October 15, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has criticised the international system for having been designed to benefit a select privileged few, citing the events unfolding in Gaza as a clear example.

"What's happening in Gaza is a living testimony to the fact that the international system has been designed, used, and abused to the privilege of a few," Fidan said on Tuesday at the Global Diplomacy and Future of Palestine conference in Ankara.

He also referred to the situation in Gaza as "a genocide," saying "42,000 people, mostly women and children, have been murdered, killed, intentionally and systematically."

Furthermore, Fidan emphasised that the tragedy is not new but has been going on for 70 years, and expressed deep frustration with the international community.

"Unfortunately, the international community, starting with ourselves, the Muslim community, and the Arab community, has been useless, powerless, and hopeless in stopping this ongoing tragedy."

He criticised attempts to justify the deaths as collateral damage and denounced the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in military operations, saying, "It's not us. This is the machine. It kills."

The Turkish foreign minister also reiterated Türkiye’s stance on the two-state solution as the only viable path to peace, saying, "If Palestinians have their own country, land, freedom, dignity, why would they need to fight?"

He also called on the global community to push for a two-state solution, noting that over 150 countries have recognised Palestine at the UN.

Fidan urged immediate action, warning that unless a solution is found, the conflict will escalate into a larger regional and global crisis.

"Israel has lost the war"

Jordan’s foreign minister has also said the creation of a Palestinian state is the key to peace in the region.

“Without the establishment of a sovereign state for the Palestinians, Israel will not achieve peace," Ayman al Safadi told the conference.

He said Israel only brings destruction to the region.

“Israel does not seek peace and stability for the countries of the region, as it destroyed Gaza and is expanding its aggression against Lebanon,” he added.

"Israel has lost the war both politically and morally," Safadi said.

The top diplomat stressed that no single aid truck has been allowed into Gaza since September 30 amid its ongoing war on the enclave.

“Israel continues to bomb shelters, hospitals, and schools,” he said. “Israel is expanding its control over more occupied Palestinian territories by building more settlements.”

“What Israel is doing is a war crime,” Safadi said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
