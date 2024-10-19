WORLD
4 MIN READ
Leaked US intel detailing Israeli plans for strike on Iran surfaces online
The US is investigating the leak of the highly classified documents, CNN reports, with one official describing the leak as "deeply concerning".
Leaked US intel detailing Israeli plans for strike on Iran surfaces online
The leaks reportedly came from a source within the US intelligence community. / Photo: AP
October 19, 2024

Classified US intelligence documents detailing Israel's alleged preparations for a potential attack on Iran have surfaced online, amid speculations of an attack in response to an October 1 ballistic missile strike against Israel.

The documents, dated October 15 and 16, began circulating Friday after being shared on Telegram by Middle East Spectator. The leaks reportedly came from a source within the US intelligence community.

One of the documents, reportedly compiled by the Defence Department's National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, indicates that Israel's plans involve relocating munitions.

"The Israeli Air Force continued air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) handling, cover UAV operations, and conducted a second large-force employment (LFE) exercise from 15 through 16 October 2024, according to imagery analysis," said the document.

It noted that since October 8, the Israeli Air Force has handled at least 16 Golden Horizon ALBMs and more than 40 IS02 (Rocks) ALBMs. The document said that ALBM handling continued at Hatzerim Airfield as of October 16.

Another document said it is sourced to the National Security Agency and outlines Israeli Air Force exercises involving air-to-surface missiles, also believed to be in preparation for a strike on Iran.

The US is investigating the leak of the highly classified documents, according to CNN, which cited three individuals familiar with the matter. One source confirmed the authenticity of the documents. A US official described the leak as "deeply concerning", CNN reported.

It also reported that a US official said an investigation is in place to determine who had access to the alleged Pentagon document. Such a leak would automatically prompt an inquiry involving the FBI, alongside the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies, said CNN.

The leak could be an attempt to disrupt the Israeli operation, according to the Axios news website.

US President Joe Biden said Friday that he knows how and when Israel will carry out its attack on Iran as Tehran warned it would respond "decisively".

Asked by reporters if he has a "good understanding" of what Israel's response to Iran's October 1 ballistic missile attack would entail, and when it would occur, Biden said succinctly: "Yes and yes."

Biden has previously asked Israel not to attack Iran's oil or nuclear sites — attacks that could dramatically escalate the worsening conflict.

Iran said it carried out the ballistic attack in retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas's former political leader in Tehran in July and the killing of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last month

Nearly 200 missiles were fired in the salvo, which struck several locations in Israel, including a military facility, but resulted in no fatalities.

The exchanges of fire between Tel Aviv and Tehran have escalated this year after Israel bombed Iran's Embassy in Syria on April 1, killing senior military officials. Iran responded to that attack two weeks later by launching hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us