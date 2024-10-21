WORLD
Israel tells Washington its demands for ending war on Lebanon — US media
A US official told Axios it was highly unlikely that Lebanon and the international community would agree to Israel's conditions.
Israel has demanded its IDF forces be allowed to engage in "active enforcement" to make sure Hezbollah doesn't rearm/ Photo: AA
October 21, 2024

Israel gave the United States a document last week with its conditions for a diplomatic solution to end the war on Lebanon, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two US officials and two Israeli officials.

Israel has demanded its army be allowed to engage in "active enforcement" to make sure Hezbollah doesn't rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure close to the border, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official.

Israel also demanded its air force have freedom of operation in Lebanese air space, the report added.

The White House could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours. The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The embassies of Israel and Lebanon in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House special envoy Amos Hochstein is visiting Beirut on Monday to discuss a diplomatic solution to the conflict, the report added.

