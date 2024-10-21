Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reiterated Ankara’s support for Ukraine’s "territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence" against the ongoing conflict, and stressed that Türkiye remains ready to support peace efforts.

"We are facing the geopolitical challenges created by the war. Despite this, our multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine is growing stronger every day," Fidan told a joint press conference with his visiting Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Highlighting the importance of reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative – a safe seaborne route for grain shipments from July 2022 to July 2023, coordinated by Türkiye – Fidan expressed hope for the Black Sea to become a "basin of cooperation" once again.

Sybiha, for his part, stressed that Ukraine’s Peace Formula is the only solution for a just resolution to the ongoing war, and emphasised the importance of Türkiye’s support for the 10-step peace formula, which was laid out at the 2022 G20 summit in Indonesia.

He urged all nations seeking peace to endorse the formula in line with UN standards, saying: "We know Türkiye is contributing to this effort."

The Ukrainian minister also discussed re-establishing freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, drawing attention to Russia's attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure.

Underlining the importance of the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, he praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's crucial role in launching this “vital program." Erdogan later received Sybiha at the Presidential Complex.

Türkiye first hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in March 2022. Those efforts led to the landmark Black Sea grain deal in 2022, but Moscow did not extend the agreement after July 2023, citing restrictions on Russian grain exports.

Strategic partnership, increasing cooperation

Speaking on Monday, Fidan also congratulated Sybiha, who was named foreign minister on September 5, on his new role. He expressed confidence that he will contribute significantly to bilateral relations as Sybiha served as Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara from 2016 to 2021.

The Ukrainian top diplomat came to Ankara during a challenging period for Ukraine. Türkiye was one of the first countries he visited in his new position.

Ankara's relations with Kiev have been ramping up. The approval process for the Türkiye-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement has been completed. The two countries are also seeking further cooperation in the defence industry, as well as Ukraine’s reconstruction.

"Turkish contractors have contributed to over 300 projects in Ukraine, worth approximately $10 billion. Since the war began in 2022, our companies have completed 70 projects, showing loyalty by not abandoning Ukraine,” Fidan said.

Sybiha, who said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tasked him with strengthening bilateral relations with Türkiye, also hailed the growing cooperation in the defence sector between the two countries.

"Turkish companies like Baykar are establishing factories in Ukraine, and STM is building two corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy. These initiatives strengthen both Ukraine and Türkiye," he stressed. The Ukrainian foreign minister also met Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler during his visit.

Marking Sybiha's visit, the foreign ministers signed agreements on diplomatic exchanges.

"Ukraine is our strategic partner, and we will continue our efforts to deepen relations in all areas. I believe this visit will elevate the friendship and cooperation between our two countries to a new level," Fidan said.

Sybiha also underscored the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Türkiye, saying: "We aim to develop strong, secure, and mutually beneficial relations with Türkiye."

The top diplomat also invited Turkish President Erdogan and his counterpart Fidan to Ukraine.