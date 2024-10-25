“Today, I want to say this was my last fight. Ain’t no way I’m going to come here without my father” – these words from UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, left the mixed martial arts world shocked, and emotional.

On October 25, 2020, the Ultimate Fighting Championship saw Nurmagomedov, 36, win a fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, setting an undefeated professional record of 29-0.

He secured victory in the second round with an impeccable MMA performance.

But, it was the moments after the fight that revealed a different side of the usually stoic and fierce Russian fighter, as he broke down in the center of the Octagon.

Tears streamed down Nurmagomedov's face as he finally released the pain he had been carrying during his first fight without his father by his side.

This was his first fight after the death of his father and trainer, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He passed away in early July 2020 after complications from a COVID-19 infection that had led to his hospitalisation since April, sending shockwaves in the MMA community.

As soon as the fight was over, Nurmagomedov laid his gloves down in the Octagon, indicating his retirement. He thanked God, his father, his team and everyone for their support and love.

“I know only one thing I want from UFC on Tuesday: you guys must put me as number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world because I deserve this. Undisputed UFC lightweight champion, 13-0. 13 in the UFC and 29 in all my pro UFC career. I think I deserve this,” he said, ending his emotional speech by sharing that this was his father’s dream.

Nurmagomedov is one of the most followed Russians on Instagram with more than 37.4 million followers as of October 2024. He is from Dagestan, Russia, and is the first Muslim to win a UFC title.

Here is a look at his life on the 4th anniversary of his retirement:

Nurmagomedov, a devout Muslim, has been talking a lot about how his faith has impacted his life.

In 2022, his team released a video on his YouTube channel, exploring how the teachings of Islam shaped his life and fueled his success—a powerful chapter in a series chronicling his transformation from an unknown fighter to becoming a world champion and, ultimately, to being a coach.

In the video, he says that many Muslims hesitate to disclose their faith. “Some people don’t like this, but who cares? My religion teaches this to me to be a nice person, to be a good man, to be a good family man. To be a good neighbour, to be a good friend.”

Similarly, in August 2024, he was interviewed for the Islam Channel where he talked about how to be a proud Muslim.

He has also voiced his support for the Palestinian cause on social media several times.

After his retirement, Nurmagomedov, nicknamed ‘The Eagle’, became a coach with the American Kickboxing Academy’s head coach, Javier Mendez. He went on to train UFC champion Islam Makhachev, who is also his cousin.

The same year, he also bought what was known as the Gorilla Fighting Championship, a Russian MMA promotion company for one million dollars. He renamedit Eagle Fighting Championship.

He won hearts in 2021 by granting a 66-year-old fan her birthday wish by meeting her in Las Vegas – the meeting was set up by Dana White, the CEO and president of UFC.

In 2022, he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Last year, he opened Khabib Gym -- a world-class fitness centre located in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The gym offers a range of training options for young aspiring fighters, including cardio and weight training equipment, group fitness classes, private training sessions, and nutrition and wellness coaching.

It also offers specialised programmes such as mixed martial arts training, wrestling, boxing, Muay Thai, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

“Everybody has their own way but I choose to represent my religion and to be proud of it,” he said.

“Non-Muslims don't read the Qur'an, they don't read the Hadith, they read you. So be a good ambassador of Islam.”