WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pro-Palestine Japanese lawmakers win back parliamentary seats
Akiko Oishi and Mari Kushibuchi from the Reiwa Shinsengumi party won the elections and have been vocal about the need to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.
Pro-Palestine Japanese lawmakers win back parliamentary seats
Mari thanked her supporters and said: "I will work hard to make a new start, to create politics that will save the people living in this country and never allow war to happen." / Photo: AFP
October 27, 2024

At least two pro-Palestine lawmakers have returned to parliament after snap elections in Japan.

Akiko Oishi and Mari Kushibuchi, who represent Reiwa Shinsengumi party, won the elections on Sunday.

The duo had become vocal in seeking an end to the war on Gaza.

Akiko, 47, elected from Osaka province, is a professional engineer, who made her first appearance in parliament in November 2021.

After Israel launched its war on Gaza in October of last year, she was vocal in parliament, urging the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito party coalition to take a strong stance on Palestine to end the war.

She retained her seat in Sunday's snap elections, while the ruling coalition lost its majority, the massive setback since 2009.

Mari, 57, also won the elections.

After her win, Mari thanked her supporters and said: "I will work hard to make a new start, to create politics that will save the people living in this country and never allow war to happen."

After Israel mounted an air bombardment of Gaza, the two Japanese lawmakers were seen on the streets holding pro-Palestine demonstrations to seek the attention of the Japanese government.

RelatedLDP's grip on power tested as Japanese express discontent with democracy

'We must not give up'

Japan has seen a sustained public campaign for a ceasefire in Gaza. Capital Tokyo also saw anti-US protests when Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Japan for a Quad meeting early this year.

Protestors also disrupted an exhibition by a defence firm in Tokyo, flagging concerns over its weapons supplies to the Israeli military.

"We feel suffocated at a time when we cannot stop genocide, but we must not give up. Let’s act!" Mari spoke at a rally last November.

Reiwa had three seats in the last parliament.

The Reiwa party slammed Japan when it stopped funding for UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) earlier this year.

The three-party lawmakers donated one million Japanese yen (nearly $7,000) to the UNRWA and protested Tokyo's decision to suspend contributions after Israel made claims against the UN agency that proved wrong.

"We stand in solidarity with those who are raising their voices to end the occupation policy in Palestine," the party said in February while announcing the donations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us