At least two pro-Palestine lawmakers have returned to parliament after snap elections in Japan.

Akiko Oishi and Mari Kushibuchi, who represent Reiwa Shinsengumi party, won the elections on Sunday.

The duo had become vocal in seeking an end to the war on Gaza.

Akiko, 47, elected from Osaka province, is a professional engineer, who made her first appearance in parliament in November 2021.

After Israel launched its war on Gaza in October of last year, she was vocal in parliament, urging the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito party coalition to take a strong stance on Palestine to end the war.

She retained her seat in Sunday's snap elections, while the ruling coalition lost its majority, the massive setback since 2009.

Mari, 57, also won the elections.

After her win, Mari thanked her supporters and said: "I will work hard to make a new start, to create politics that will save the people living in this country and never allow war to happen."

After Israel mounted an air bombardment of Gaza, the two Japanese lawmakers were seen on the streets holding pro-Palestine demonstrations to seek the attention of the Japanese government.

'We must not give up'

Japan has seen a sustained public campaign for a ceasefire in Gaza. Capital Tokyo also saw anti-US protests when Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Japan for a Quad meeting early this year.

Protestors also disrupted an exhibition by a defence firm in Tokyo, flagging concerns over its weapons supplies to the Israeli military.

"We feel suffocated at a time when we cannot stop genocide, but we must not give up. Let’s act!" Mari spoke at a rally last November.

Reiwa had three seats in the last parliament.

The Reiwa party slammed Japan when it stopped funding for UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) earlier this year.

The three-party lawmakers donated one million Japanese yen (nearly $7,000) to the UNRWA and protested Tokyo's decision to suspend contributions after Israel made claims against the UN agency that proved wrong.

"We stand in solidarity with those who are raising their voices to end the occupation policy in Palestine," the party said in February while announcing the donations.