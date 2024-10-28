WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple deaths after building collapses in Nigerian capital
Rescue efforts are under way as Nigerian authorities investigate the cause of the collapse that killed at least seven people.
Nigeria faces rising building collapses, with seven killed in Abuja’s Sabon-Lugbe. / Photo: AP
October 28, 2024

A building collapsed in a suburban area of Nigeria’s capital over the weekend, killing at least seven people, police have said.

The building, located in the Sabon-Lugbe area of Abuja, had already been partly demolished and its structure was further compromised by scavengers looking for scrap metal, the Abuja police said on Monday.

Abuja police spokesperson Josephine Adeh said five people were rescued from the rubble on Sunday.

Building collapses are becoming increasingly common in Nigeria, with more than a dozen such incidents recorded in the last two years.

Authorities often blame such disasters on failures to enforce building safety regulations and on poor maintenance.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has recorded 22 building collapses between January and July this year, according to the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria.

In July, a two-story school collapsed in north-central Nigeria, killing 22 students.

The Saints Academy college in Plateau State’s Busa Buji community collapsed shortly after students, many of whom were 15 years old or younger, arrived for classes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
