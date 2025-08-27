WORLD
Sudan reports 1,200 new cholera cases, 36 deaths within a week
The total number of cholera cases in the African country went up to 102,831, including 2,561 deaths since the outbreak in August 2024
Cholera patients receive treatment in an isolation tent in a displaced persons' camp in Sudan's war-torn western region of Darfur. / AFP
August 27, 2025

Sudan’s Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that it recorded 1,210 new cholera infections, including 36 deaths, within a week.

In a statement, the ministry said the new cases brought the total number of cholera cases to 102,831, including 2,561 deaths since the outbreak in August 2024, Infections, it added, decreased in some states and increased in others, without specifying which.

On August 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed cholera cases in all 18 Sudanese states.

The health disasters in Sudan come as a civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has continued since April 2023.

The conflict has left tens of thousands of people dead and millions more displaced.

SOURCE:AA
