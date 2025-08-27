Heavy rain set off a landslide on a famed Hindu pilgrimage route in India-administered Kashmir’s Jammu region, killing at least 30 people, the ANI news agency said on Wednesday, while floods prompted official warnings for people to stay indoors at night.

Jammu is part of India’s federally administered territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which also encompasses the India-administered Kashmir.

Weather officials forecast more rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds for the mountainous region of Ladakh, while heavy rain is set to lash Jammu.

Authorities were battling to restore telecom services as communication was "almost nonexistent", said Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tuesday's landslide near the Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi on the pilgrims' route killed at least 30 people, reported ANI.

It was the latest havoc from downpours in the Himalayan region that have killed 60 people, with 200 missing in Kishtwar in Indian Kashmir last week.

Authorities also ordered the closure of educational institutions in Jammu, which weather officials said was deluged with 368 mm (14.5 inches) of rain on Tuesday.