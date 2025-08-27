US
2 min read
Trump says US will seek death penalty for murders in Washington, DC
'If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington, DC, we're going to be seeking the death penalty,' says US president
Trump says US will seek death penalty for murders in Washington, DC
'If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington, DC, we're going to be seeking the death penalty,' says US president / AP
August 27, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for individuals convicted of committing murder in the nation’s capital.

The announcement came on Tuesday after Trump declared a "crime emergency" in Washington, DC, taking control of the city’s police force and deploying federal agents and troops onto the streets.

"If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington, DC, we're going to be seeking the death penalty," Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

"It's a very strong preventative and everybody that's heard it agrees with it. I don't know if we're ready for it in this country, but we have it."

The death penalty has been cancelled in Washington since 1972, when the Supreme Court nullified it, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

It was further rejected overwhelmingly by voters in 1992 when two-thirds opposed reinstating it in a referendum ordered by Congress.

That vote came during a period of spiralling crime when Washington had the highest murder rate in the country.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump says he will patrol streets of Washington DC with troops
Recommended

Declined sharply

Crime in the city has since declined sharply.

Homicides are down 15 percent compared to the same point last year, with 102 recorded so far in 2025, according to official statistics.

The figure is also well below the 20-year high of 274 homicides reached in 2023.

Still, the Trump administration has sought to cast doubt on crime data from several US cities, including Washington and Baltimore, alleging official cover-ups without presenting evidence.

Trump has pointed to a 13-day streak without an officially recorded murder in the capital, calling it unprecedented. But city records show a 16-day streak earlier this year, from February into March.

The president’s move to reintroduce capital punishment in Washington is expected to face strong legal challenges, as well as political pushback from local leaders who have long opposed the death penalty.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us