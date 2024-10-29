Russia began a new strategic nuclear training exercise on Tuesday, saying the country's top officials would review the control of nuclear ballistic and cruise missile launches.

"Today we are conducting another exercise of strategic deterrence forces," Putin was shown saying in a video clip released by the Kremlin.

"We will work out the actions of officials to control the use of nuclear weapons with practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles," Putin said.

The Russian president also underlined that the country would not take part in any arms race but that Moscow needed to have its nuclear forces ready for use.

Russia has engaged in conflict with its neighbour Ukraine since February 2024, with no end in sight as both nations aim to expand their alliances.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discussed reports of North Korea deploying troops in Russia.

Related Russia claims advancement, intensifying pressure on Ukraine frontline

North Korean FM in Russia

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrived in Russia on Tuesday for an official visit.

Choe flew into the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, TASS state news agency reported, citing a diplomatic source, who said that "tomorrow she will be in Moscow".

Russian news agencies reported Choe would hold talks with Russian officials but did not say with whom.

Traditional allies Russia and North Korea have recently boosted ties, with Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong-un making a rare overseas trip to meet Putin in Russia's Far East last September.

Putin signed a mutual defence treaty with Kim in Pyongyang in June while making his first visit to the isolated nation in 24 years.

Choe has already visited Russia in January and September this year.

The Russian embassy in Pyongyang said Choe's latest visit came after the countries' leaders agreed to step up "strategic dialogue" at their June meeting.