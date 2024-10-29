WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia launches new strategic nuclear training exercise
Russia will not take part in any arms race but Moscow needs to have its nuclear forces ready for use, President Putin said.
Russia launches new strategic nuclear training exercise
A Russian warship fires during joint anti-submarine firing exercises with Chinese Navy in the Pacific Ocean, in this still image taken from video released on October 14, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 29, 2024

Russia began a new strategic nuclear training exercise on Tuesday, saying the country's top officials would review the control of nuclear ballistic and cruise missile launches.

"Today we are conducting another exercise of strategic deterrence forces," Putin was shown saying in a video clip released by the Kremlin.

"We will work out the actions of officials to control the use of nuclear weapons with practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles," Putin said.

The Russian president also underlined that the country would not take part in any arms race but that Moscow needed to have its nuclear forces ready for use.

Russia has engaged in conflict with its neighbour Ukraine since February 2024, with no end in sight as both nations aim to expand their alliances.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discussed reports of North Korea deploying troops in Russia.

RelatedRussia claims advancement, intensifying pressure on Ukraine frontline

North Korean FM in Russia

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrived in Russia on Tuesday for an official visit.

Choe flew into the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, TASS state news agency reported, citing a diplomatic source, who said that "tomorrow she will be in Moscow".

Russian news agencies reported Choe would hold talks with Russian officials but did not say with whom.

Traditional allies Russia and North Korea have recently boosted ties, with Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong-un making a rare overseas trip to meet Putin in Russia's Far East last September.

Putin signed a mutual defence treaty with Kim in Pyongyang in June while making his first visit to the isolated nation in 24 years.

Choe has already visited Russia in January and September this year.

The Russian embassy in Pyongyang said Choe's latest visit came after the countries' leaders agreed to step up "strategic dialogue" at their June meeting.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can Elon Musk’s political plot escape the American curse?
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
US, Indo-Pacific allies launch critical minerals initiative as Trump trade friction looms over Quad
Trump touts 'Alligator Alcatraz', jokes about predators guarding migrants
India and X clash over lawyer's remark for government officials
Azerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
Trump says Netanyahu, who sabotaged Gaza truce efforts on numerous occasions, 'wants to end' war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us