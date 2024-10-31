Washington, DC— Nevada is shaping up to be anyone's game. The state is home to just six electoral votes. That number might seem small, but the relevance of the swing state in the 2024 US presidential elections cannot by any means be underestimated.

A showdown for the White House is underway in this politically vital state, pitting former President Donald Trump against Vice President Kamala Harris. According to the latest TheNew York Times poll, both candidates are deadlocked at 48-48 in Nevada, intensifying the battle for this crucial state.

"It is definitely a battle state, no debate about that. Both parties know they need Latino voters — who make up 20 percent of Nevada's electorate — to swing this race," Jason Carter, an election expert and political consultant, told TRT World.

However, it's not just about getting Latino support. Turnout will be the real game changer.

"If Latino turnout is low, that could give Trump the edge. But if it's high, Democrats will have the upper hand," Carter added.

Vital voting bloc

TRT World's Martin Markovits reporting from Nevada said that any route to victory for both Harris and Trump will depend on their ability to engage this vital voting bloc, which accounts for approximately one in five registered voters in the state.

Nevada has consistently seen a win for the Democrats in its last four presidential elections, but this campaign season has made the situation unclear. Two-thirds of the total registered voters in the state are concentrated in the county of Clark. Its diverse electorate, with significant Black and Asian communities, has backed Democrats in recent years.

"I am insulted by him (Trump). Because we have come from Latin America and have come here to contribute. Not to beg or take. We come here to work," Arturo Maya, a Harris supporter, told TRT World.

Washoe County, which reflects the state's voting trends, is also in play. Every election since 2004, it has sided with the national winner, a sign that nothing here is guaranteed.

For Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Workers Union, these elections are too close to call.

"Let’s be clear," he told TRT World. "If the election were held today, Trump would win. But it's not today. We've got time, and we're ready. Hundreds of our members are going to hit thousands of doors."

At the grassroots level, the pressure is mounting.

Campaigns are banking on personal outreach, knowing that Nevada's independents — who make up about a third of the electorate — will play an important role. In August, a New York Times/Siena poll revealed that independents lean slightly Republican, with 43 percent backing Trump compared to 39 percent leaning towards Democrats.

In Las Vegas, Ahmet Dogan, an Uber driver, shared with TRT World why Trump still resonates with voters. "I like that he's a businessman. He understands how business works," Dogan said. "We already pay too many taxes."

Nevada, also known as the Sagebrush State, is famous for its glitz and glamour — from the famed neon lights signboards to the engineering marvel of the Hoover Dam. But beneath all the flash, this election brings uncertainty.

Quietly tipping the scales

"Asian American voters, who make up six percent of the state's electorate, have historically backed Democrats. However, Republicans have been tapping the community, eager to win over a key bloc that could prove decisive," Carter added.

According to another NYTimes/Siena poll conducted in October, Vice President Kamala Harris is leading with the Hispanic community by 56 percent. The last Democratic candidate to fall below 60 percent support with Latino voters lost the presidential race in 2004.

"As election day approaches most polls show Trump and Harris running neck and neck in Nevada. That is going to put a lot of pressure on the political parties in this swing state to mobilise their voters and have a high turnout especially among the state's Hispanic voters," Markovits noted.

In a state that lives by the odds, Nevada's voters also wield the power to tilt this election. With just a week to go, every vote will count, and in the end, the six electoral votes could quietly tip the scales.