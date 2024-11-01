WORLD
Mauritius halts social media until after election amid wiretapping scandal
Since mid-October, approximately 20 conversations involving politicians, police, lawyers, journalists, and civil society members have been leaked on social media, according to a report.
November 1, 2024

Mauritius's communications regulator has ordered all internet service providers to suspend access to social media platforms until Nov. 11, a day after the upcoming general election, as the country reels from a wiretapping scandal.

The Information and Communication Technologies Authority said on Friday that the temporary social media ban was in response to "illegal postings".

Some 20 conversations involving politicians, police, lawyers, journalists and members of civil society have been leaked on social media since mid-October, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said.

The Prime Minister's office said the restriction was necessary to preserve the national security and integrity of the country, following the publication of "certain" audio clips.

"A crisis committee is currently meeting to contain the existing risks as soon as possible," the office of Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said in a statement.

EMTEL, one of the three telecoms operators in the Indian Ocean country, said it was in the process of implementing the directive and that "the user experience will be progressively disrupted."

RelatedWhy India views Mauritius as a strategic outpost in the Indian Ocean

The dangers

In the Nov. 10 election, Jugnauth is looking to hold onto his Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) party's majority in parliament and give himself another five years in office.

Jugnauth and the police have previously claimed the leaked calls were manipulated using artificial intelligence.

Jugnauth first became prime minister in 2017, when his father stepped down from the post.

Last year a British court sitting as the final court of appeal for Mauritius upheld Jugnauth's 2019 election win, rejecting an appeal by an opposition candidate who alleged it had been obtained through bribery and undue influence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
