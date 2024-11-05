A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhiakilled six people, injured at least 20 more and destroyed a critical infrastructure facility, Ukrainian officials said.

The regional governor, Ivan Fedorov said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday that a fire broke out due to the strike. Authorities did not say what the facility was.

Before the attack, Fedorov and Ukraine's Air Force announced a ballistic missile alert for the region.

Russia has recently stepped up attacks on Zaporizhzhia, using highly destructive guided bombs, which Ukrainian forces find hard to shoot down.

The city is an important logistical and industrial hub about 40 km from the frontline. Moscow's troops partially occupy the Zaporizhzhia region, which is also home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff urged allies to give more support to counter Russian attacks.

"Violence must be stopped by strong actions," Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.