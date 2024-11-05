WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple deaths in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
Russia has recently stepped up attacks on Zaporizhzhia, an important logistical and industrial hub and home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Multiple deaths in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
Before the attack, Fedorov and Ukraine's Air Force announced a ballistic missile alert for the region. / Photo: AP
November 5, 2024

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhiakilled six people, injured at least 20 more and destroyed a critical infrastructure facility, Ukrainian officials said.

The regional governor, Ivan Fedorov said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday that a fire broke out due to the strike. Authorities did not say what the facility was.

Before the attack, Fedorov and Ukraine's Air Force announced a ballistic missile alert for the region.

Russia has recently stepped up attacks on Zaporizhzhia, using highly destructive guided bombs, which Ukrainian forces find hard to shoot down.

The city is an important logistical and industrial hub about 40 km from the frontline. Moscow's troops partially occupy the Zaporizhzhia region, which is also home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff urged allies to give more support to counter Russian attacks.

"Violence must be stopped by strong actions," Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

RelatedAmid Russia-Ukraine war, UNGA should focus on peace, not escalation
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us