Israel's Netanyahu claims responsibility for deadly pager blasts in Lebanon
Hand-held devices reportedly used by Hezbollah members detonated two days in a row in supermarkets, on streets and at funerals in mid-September.
Pager explosions killed nearly 40 people and wounded nearly 3,000, and preceded Israel's ongoing military onslaught in Lebanon./ Photo: AP
November 10, 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he okayed a deadly September attack on communications devices which exploded in Lebanon, the first time Israel has admitted involvement.

Hezbollah had previously blamed its arch-foe for the blasts that dealt a major blow to the group and vowed revenge.

"Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that he greenlighted the pager attacks in Lebanon," his spokesman Omer Dostri told AFP of the attacks.

Hand-held devices reportedly used by Hezbollah members detonated two days in a row in supermarkets, on streets and at funerals in mid-September.

They killed nearly 40 people and wounded nearly 3,000, and preceded Israel's ongoing military onslaught in Lebanon.

The attacks have intensified since late September, when Israel escalated its air offensive against Lebanon and later sent ground troops to invade the south of the country.

SOURCE:AFP
