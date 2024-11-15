WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zelenskyy says Trump could end Russia-Ukraine war 'sooner'
Zelenskyy says he has not see anything from Trump that goes against Kiev's position as Trump repeats his pledge to end the war, saying, "It's got to stop'.
Zelenskyy says Trump could end Russia-Ukraine war 'sooner'
Trump has often questioned US support for Kiev.  / Photo: AP Archive
November 15, 2024

The Ukrainian president has said US President-elect Donald Trump's administration could help bring the war with Russia to a faster conclusion.

In an interview with public broadcaster Suspilne on Friday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine-US relations and reflected on past conversations with Trump about resolving the conflict, which has continued since 2022.

"He (Trump) has heard the basis on which we stand. I have not heard anything against our position," Zelenskyy said.

Asked if Trump had asked Ukraine to enter into negotiations with Russia, Zelenskyy said: "We are an independent country. And we, during this war, both our people and I, personally, are in negotiations with the United States, with both Trump and Biden, and with European leaders, proved that the 'sit and listen' rhetoric doesn't work with us."

The president said he believes that under Trump's leadership, "the war will end sooner."

"It is very important for us to have a just peace, so that we do not feel that we have lost our best people because of the injustice that has been imposed on us. The war will end, but there is no exact date," he said.

"Certainly, with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner. This is their approach, their pledge to their public, and it is also very important to them," Zelenskyy added.

RelatedWill Trump's persistent scorn for NATO impact the alliance?

'America First'

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday repeated his pledge to end the war between Russia and Ukraine as well as stop bloodshed in Middle East.

Trump, who campaigned on an "America First" foreign policy, has said previously that he wanted to strike a deal between Kiev and Moscow, without giving details, and end bloodshed in the Middle East.

"We have to get back to a great country with low taxes and a strong military. We're going to fix our military, we did once and now we're going to have to do it again," he said.

"We're going to work on the Middle East, and we're going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It's got to stop," Trump added.

Trump, who beat Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election, has often questioned US support for Kiev and said he could end the conflict in one day after reelection.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us