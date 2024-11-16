Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kiev must do all it can to ensure the war with Russia ends next year through diplomacy.

In a radio interview aired on Saturday, Zelenskyy conceded that the battlefield situation in eastern Ukraine was difficult and Russia was making advances.

He said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was not interested in agreeing to a peace deal.

Zelenskyy said US legislation prevented him from meeting President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration next January.

The Ukrainian leader said he would only talk with Trump himself rather than any emissary or advisor.

"I, as the president of Ukraine, will only take seriously a conversation with the president of the United States of America, with all due respect to any entourage, to any people."

"From our side, we must do everything so that this war ends next year, ends through diplomatic means," Zelenskyy said.

Optimism

Earlier, Zelenskyy had expressed optimism that the new US administration could expedite the conclusion of the war with Russia.

In a recent interview, Zelenskyy reflected on previous conversations with Trump, he emphasised Ukraine's independence, stating that both he and the Ukrainian people have shown through negotiations that they will not simply "sit and listen" to others.

Zelenskyy indicated that under Trump's leadership, the war could end sooner, citing Trump's commitment to resolving conflicts and his approach to foreign policy.

While he acknowledged the uncertainty of the exact timeline for peace, Zelenskyy stressed the importance of achieving a just peace that would honour the sacrifices made by the Ukrainian people.

In the same interview, Zelenskyy also reiterated Ukraine's ongoing diplomatic efforts, including discussions with both US President Joe Biden and European leaders.

Trump has reiterated his goal of ending the war, stating that he aims to strike a deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump, who campaigned on an "America First" platform, suggested that the conflict could end swiftly if he were in office, emphasising his focus on restoring US military strength and addressing international conflicts like Russia and Ukraine.