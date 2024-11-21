Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow has the right to strike countries whose weapons are used by Ukraine to hit Russian territory, in a defiant message to the West.

The Russian leader also warned on Thursday that the conflict had taken on "elements of a global character" and stressed Moscow was ready for "any scenario" in its confrontation with Kiev and the West.

Putin was delivering a surprise address to the nation on state TV after days of escalation in the nearly three-year conflict that has seen Ukraine fire US and UK-supplied missiles at Russian territory for the first time.

"We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities," Putin said.

"In the event of an escalation of aggressive actions, we will respond just as decisively," he said.

Putin has repeatedly threatened the West throughout the conflict, attacking it for arming Ukraine, trying to thwart his military offensive and hitting Moscow with a barrage of sanctions.

But the warning issued on Thursday evening was one of his starkest and most direct, coming at a pivotal moment in the fighting.

Related Kiev: Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile for first time in war

'Ready for any scenario'

"The conflict in Ukraine has acquired elements of a global character," he said.

"We have always preferred to, and now are ready to resolve all disputed questions with peaceful means but we are also ready for any scenario," Putin said.

"If anyone doubts that, they are wrong. There will always be a response," he added.

Moscow has tested a new intermediate-range missile in a strike on Ukraine's Dnipro. Putin stated that it targeted a missile factory using a new missile called "Oreshnik," which is the Russian word for "hazel."

Putin declared that Russia would issue advance warnings if it launches more strikes with such missiles against Ukraine to allow civilians to evacuate to safety. And he warned that US air defence systems wouldn’t be capable of intercepting Russian missiles.

Putin also claimed Ukraine's strikes on Russian border territories using ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles had failed.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden gave Ukraine permission to use the missiles to hit Russian territory earlier this week, after months of demands from Kiev.

The Biden administration has ratcheted up military aid to Kiev since Donald Trump won the US presidential election earlier this month.

Trump is a sceptic over American aid to Ukraine and boasted on the campaign trail of being able to secure a peace deal within hours of coming to office.