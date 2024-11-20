The Biden administration seems to be in a rush to provide Ukraine with as much leverage in its war efforts with Russia as it can before Trump takes over.

Trump has repeatedly promised to end the war quickly but has not provided details of how he would do so.

On Wednesday, the United States decided to provide Ukraine with antipersonnel landmines to shore up its defences against Russian forces, a US official said.

The decision comes as President Joe Biden works to boost Ukraine's war effort in the final two months of his administration before Ukraine aid critic Donald Trump takes power in January.

The US decision to send anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine in a major policy shift was triggered by a change in Russian battlefield tactics favouring infantry over mechanized units, US Defense Secretary Loyd Austin said Wednesday.

"They don't lead with their mechanized forces anymore," Austin told reporters while on a visit to Laos. "They lead with dismounted forces who can close and do things to kind of pave the way for mechanized forces."

The Ukrainians "need things that can help slow down that effort on the part of the Russians."

On Sunday, Biden gave Ukraine the green light to fire US-supplied long-range missiles into Russian territory for the first time.

With Russia gaining ground and increasing talk of negotiations, Ukraine is wary of being at a disadvantage when it comes to hashing out a peace settlement.

The Biden administration also announced a $275 million military aid package for Ukraine in its latest effort to expedite remaining military assistance.

The package will include ammunition for the HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), artillery shells, Javelin surface-to-air missiles and small arms and ammunition among other equipment, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements," it said.