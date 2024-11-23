TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye launches new platform to promote children's rights
The platform is designed to provide children with the opportunity to learn about their rights through child-friendly content.
Türkiye launches new platform to promote children's rights
Kilic addressed the challenges posed by the digital age, particularly in distinguishing accurate information from misinformation./ Photo: TIHEK / Others
November 23, 2024

The Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution (TIHEK) has unveiled a new website, coinciding with Universal Children’s Rights Day, to advance the promotion and protection of children’s rights

Speaking at the launch of the website, which was held at the institution, the President of the Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution (TIHEK), Muharrem Kilic, explained the aims of the initiative.

He stated that the website aims to provide children with access to applications submitted to the institution and the decisions made, while also serving as a central platform for information on children's rights.

Kilic highlighted that children's rights remain a core focus for TIHEK, noting that many projects addressing children's needs have already been implemented.

Regarding the website, he expressed the hope that it would evolve into a platform where children themselves could directly submit their applications.

Vital resource for accurate information

In his remarks, Kilic addressed the challenges posed by the digital age, particularly in distinguishing accurate information from misinformation.

"In an era of increasing digitalisation, there is an urgent need for effective filters, tools and mechanisms to distinguish between true and false information. The TIHEK children's website will serve as a vital resource to ensure access to accurate information," he said.

He emphasised the universal nature of human rights and stated that children's rights are an integral part of this framework.

The new website, Kilic added, will enable the direct transmission of information about children's rights to children themselves, enhancing awareness and understanding.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us