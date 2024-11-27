Pakistani security forces have launched a major crackdown to disperse supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan who had gathered in the capital Islamabad to demand his release from prison.

The latest development came late on Tuesday after thousands of Khan supporters, defying government warnings, broke through a barrier of shipping containers blocking off Islamabad and entered a high-security zone, where they clashed with security forces, facing tear gas shelling, mass detentions, and live gunfire.

Tension has been high in Islamabad since Sunday when Khan's supporters began a "long march" to demand his release. Khan, a famed cricketer-turned-politician has been in a prison for over a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases that critics say are mostly politically motivated.

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, led the latest protest, but had to back off as police pushed back against demonstrators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Hundreds of Khan's supporters have been arrested in the sweeping nighttime operation, with police also seeking to arrest Bibi.

According to Dawn newspaper, PTI protesters began retreating from D-Chowk in the face of "heavy teargas shelling and action by the authorities as the Pakistan Rangers began arresting people."

D-Chowk is a large square in the Red Zone area of capital Islamabad.

Special units from Islamabad Police, Punjab Police, and Pakistani Rangers have been tasked with capturing PTI's top leadership, The Express Tribune reported.

Use of live ammunition

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meanwhile told reporters that the Red Zone, which houses government buildings and embassies, and the surrounding areas have been cleared. Top leaders from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur have also left the protest site.

"They ran away in front of you, not one or two or three but thousands of people ran away," said Naqvi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan's army took control of D-Chowk, in a high-profile area, where visiting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is staying.

Since Monday, Naqvi had threatened that security forces would use live fire. "We have now authorised the police to respond as necessary," Naqvi said.

Before the operation began, protester Shahzor Ali said people had taken to the streets because Khan had called for them. "We will stay here until Khan joins us. He will decide what to do next," Ali said.

Freeing Imran Khan

Protester Fareeda Bibi said people have suffered greatly for the last two years.

"We have really suffered for the last two years, whether it is economically, politically or socially. We have been ruined. I have not seen such a Pakistan in my life," she said.

Authorities have struggled to contain the protest-related violence. Six people, including four members of the security services, were killed when a vehicle rammed them on a street overnight into Tuesday. A police officer died in a separate incident.

By Tuesday afternoon, fresh waves of protesters made their way unopposed to their final destination in the Red Zone. Most demonstrators had the flag of Khan's party around their shoulders or wore its tricolors on accessories.

Information Minister Atta Tarar warned there would be a severe government reaction to the violence. He said the government did not want Bushra Bibi to achieve her goal of freeing Khan.

The government says only the courts can order Khan's release. He was ousted in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

Mass arrests

In a bid to foil the unrest, police have arrested more than 4,000 Khan supporters since Friday and suspended mobile and internet services. Messaging platforms were also experiencing severe disruption in the capital.

Khan's party relies heavily on social media and uses messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to share information, including details of events. The X platform, which is banned in Pakistan, is no longer accessible, even with a VPN.

Last Thursday, a court prohibited rallies in the capital and Naqvi said anyone violating the ban would be arrested. Travel between Islamabad and other cities has become nearly impossible because of shipping containers blocking the roads. All education institutions remain closed.

Pakistan's Stock Exchange lost more than $1.7 billion on Tuesday due to rising political tensions, according to economist Mohammed Sohail from Topline Securities.