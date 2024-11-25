Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan are converging on Islamabad amid a government crackdown that has seen over 4,000 arrests and stringent security measures to block the protests.

The demonstrators, responding to Khan’s call for a “final march,” are demanding his release from jail and the resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government.

The unrest has paralysed parts of the country, highlighting the deepening political polarisation in Pakistan as the nation grapples with economic challenges.

Thousands detained

The Pakistani government has taken extraordinary steps to curb the protests, detaining thousands of supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party since Friday.

Public transport has been suspended, and major highways leading to the capital have been barricaded with shipping containers. Mobile and internet services in key areas have been blocked, while gatherings of more than four people have been banned in Islamabad.

Despite these measures, PTI supporters—led by prominent figures such as Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur—have pressed on, dismantling roadblocks and confronting security forces.

Videos circulating online show demonstrators using heavy machinery to clear barriers, with some clashing with police. Protesters have reportedly burned trees, while security forces have used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

Khan’s wife addressed supporters from a truck, urging them to stay determined to “achieve their goal” and free Khan.

The PTI claims the protests have drawn tens of thousands of participants, although government officials estimate the number to be around 10,000.

A tough response

The government has imposed a two-day lockdown in Islamabad and adjacent areas, deploying thousands of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear.

Major highways, including the Grand Trunk Road, have been blocked, and public transport has been suspended in Punjab province to prevent demonstrators from reaching the capital.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned that anyone violating the ban on gatherings would face arrest. Over 4,000 PTI supporters have reportedly been detained since Friday.

Security measures have also been tightened in light of a scheduled visit by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is set to arrive in Islamabad on Monday.

A widening protest

The protests have garnered international attention, with PTI supporters organising rallies in over two dozen countries.

Videos shared on social media show large gatherings in the UK, Italy, the United States, and Australia, with participants demanding Khan’s release and accusing the Pakistani government of political suppression.

The PTI says that overseas Pakistanis are playing a crucial role in amplifying its demands for a probe into alleged electoral fraud in the February 8 general elections and the release of political prisoners.

The party is also calling for judicial reforms to ensure political accountability.

The bigger picture

Imran Khan, once a celebrated cricket star, remains a polarising figure in Pakistani politics. His removal from power in April 2022 after a no-confidence vote led to a fallout with the country’s powerful military, which has historically wielded significant influence over Pakistan’s governance.

Since his imprisonment in August 2023, Khan has faced multiple convictions on corruption and other charges, though some of these sentences have been overturned on appeal.

However, he remains in jail due to ongoing cases. The government denies the PTI’s claims of judicial bias, asserting that Khan’s cases are being handled independently.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has criticised the protests, accusing the PTI of destabilising the country during critical diplomatic engagements.

What happens next?

As thousands march on the capital and the government tightens its grip, Pakistan finds itself at a critical juncture. The current standoff reflects the deepening divide in Pakistani politics, where the role of the military, judiciary, and political elites continues to shape the nation’s trajectory.

For now, the streets of Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan are a flashpoint for competing visions of the country’s future.

While the PTI maintains its call for Khan’s release and new elections, the government has doubled down on its commitment to restore law and order.

With neither side showing signs of backing down, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether Pakistan can navigate this crisis peacefully or whether it risks further escalation.