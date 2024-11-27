WORLD
4 MIN READ
Putin to discuss energy ties in Kazakhstan amid trade tensions: Kremlin
Underscoring that more than 80 percent of Kazakhstan's oil is exported to foreign markets via Russia, Putin has said he and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev always focused on "a specific result" in their talks.
Putin to discuss energy ties in Kazakhstan amid trade tensions: Kremlin
Putin will discuss energy ties, the Kremlin said, on a trip amid trade tensions with Kazakhstan. / Photo: AP
November 27, 2024

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kazakhstan, Russian state media reported, as the Kremlin chief seeks to shore up ties with his Central Asian ally.

During his two-day visit starting from Wednesday, Putin will hold talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as take part in a meeting of the Moscow-led CSTO security alliance in the capital Astana.

Putin will discuss energy ties, the Kremlin said, on a trip that comes amid trade tensions with the Central Asian nation, which exports most of its oil through Russia.

Kazakhstan, which has tried to distance itself from the Russia-Ukraine war, remains highly dependent on Russia to export oil to Western markets and import food, electricity, and other products.

"Our countries are constructively cooperating in the oil and gas sector," Putin wrote in an article "Russia – Kazakhstan: A Union demanded by life and looking to the future" for the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper and published on the Kremlin's website late on Tuesday.

Putin's article came after Kazakhstan's energy minister said on Monday his country could sharply increase its crude oil exports out of Türkiye's port of Ceyhan, a move that would reduce the share of flows it currently sends via Russia.

Underscoring that more than 80 percent of Kazakhstan's oil is exported to foreign markets via Russia, Putin said he and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev always focused on "a specific result" in their talks.

On Tuesday, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists that Putin and Tokayev would sign a protocol to extend an agreement on oil supplies to Kazakhstan. He provided no further details.

RelatedBRICS summit's final day in Kazan begins with key global outreach meeting

Western sanctions on Russia

Putin also said in his article that Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom - already involved in some projects in Kazakhstan - was "ready for new large-scale projects".

In October, Kazakhstan, a nation of 20 million, voted to construct its first nuclear power plant, under a Tokayev-backed plan that faced public criticism and concerns that Russia would be involved in the project.

Putin's visit also comes amid agricultural trade tensions following a Russian ban on imports of grain, fruit and other farm products from Kazakhstan in October. Moscow imposed the ban after Kazakhstan barred Russian wheat imports in August.

While Tokayev has made several gestures welcomed by Moscow such as initiating the creation of an international body to support the Russian language across the former Soviet space, his government has also sought to maintain friendly ties with the West.

Last month, Astana paused its plans to join BRICS, the bloc of emerging economies which Putin hopes to build as a powerful counterweight to the West in global politics and trade.

Security was tight in Astana ahead of Putin's scheduled arrival on Wednesday, with whole city blocks cordoned off and military helicopters and fighter jets patrolling the sky.

RelatedCan Europe receive Kazakh oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us