WORLD
3 MIN READ
Earth took 43 revolutions around the Sun for him to see the light in Syria
Ragheed al-Tatari spent four decades in the Assad regime's prisons before he was freed today as the opposition fighters took control of Damascus.
Earth took 43 revolutions around the Sun for him to see the light in Syria
His imprisonment began in 1981 when he was 27. / Photo: AP
December 8, 2024

Ragheed Ahmad al-Tatari, described by human rights activists as one of the world’s longest-serving political prisoners, walked out of a prison on Sunday after the opposition entered Damascus, forcing Bashar al-Assad to flee.

Al-Tatari spent 43 years behind bars in various Syrian prisons. The opposition fighters freed hundreds of people who had lingered in notorious jails for years without any communication with the outside world. Al-Tatari was freed from Adra Central Prison in Damascus.

A former Syrian air force pilot, his imprisonment began in 1981 after one of his colleagues defected to Jordan in a fighter jet. Tatari was accused of helping him escape.

After spending two years in solitary confinement at Mezzeh Prison, al-Tatari he was transferred to the notorious Tadmor (Palmyra) Prison, where he remained until 2000.

He was then moved to another infamous facility, Sednaya Prison, and in 2011 to Adra Central Prison in Damascus. The military court that sentenced him to life imprisonment took just one minute to decide his fate.

Stories of the torture prisons are a constant in the Syrian consciousness.

The United Nations has maintained that government arrests in Syria “have been deliberately instrumentalised to instil fear among the civilian population.”

During his time in prison, al-Tatari developed an extraordinary talent as an artist and sculptor, creating intricate pieces from bread crumbs, sugar, citric acid, and olive seeds.

He also organised chess tournaments, crafting the pieces from bread dough and drawing the board on a piece of cloth.

Vail, his son, now in his 40s, shared his memories of growing up without his father. His mother him that his father was simply "gone."

"Every time I saw a stranger walking alone, I thought, 'Maybe it’s my dad.' I would go to the door and wait. But nothing ever happened. After a few years, it became unbearable, and I stopped doing it," Vail said in an earlier interview.

Over the years, various versions of al-Tatari’s arrest have circulated, including claims that it was due to his refusal to bomb the Syrian city of Hama or his failure to report his colleagues’ desertion.

One of the versions that has been circulating on social media is that his "crime" was beating the then-regime president Hafez al-Assad's son Bassel in a horse race. By winning, he showed "disrespect" for the Assad family.

The Syrian Campaign, a human rights organisation that has studied his case, confirmed that he was the longest-serving political prisoner in Syria.

RelatedMemories of massacres, taste of freedom: Syria celebrates Assad's fall
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us